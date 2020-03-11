Coronavirus most current: Guns N’ Roses postpone clearly show as Coachella is pushed back again

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that their planned clearly show in San Jose, Costa Rica, has been postponed because of to the coronavirus outbreak.

Axl, Slash, Duff and co. were because of to hit the stage at the city’s Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma up coming Wednesday (March 18) but the present is now off.

Guns N’ Roses say: “GNR fam, the Costa Rica present has been postponed owing to course from the government. It will be rescheduled for afterwards in the year so maintain on to your tickets.”

In other coronavirus-related news, the Coachella pageant, which was thanks to consider put in April, has also been impacted by the flu-like virus, and will now take place on Oct 9-11 and October 16-18.

A assertion from the pageant suggests: “At the course of the County of Riverside and regional well being authorities, we should sadly verify the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach owing to COVID-19 fears.

“While this final decision will come at a time of common uncertainty, we consider the protection and overall health of our company, personnel and local community extremely severely. We urge every person to observe the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

All tickets purchased for the initial April dates at Indio’s Empire Polo Club in California will be honoured for the rescheduled times.

In January, Rage Against The Device ended up confirmed as 1 of this year’s Coachella headliners.

Each of today’s postponements are the most up-to-date in a extensive line of upheavals for the music market in the wake of the distribute of the flu-like virus.

Pearl Jam lately postponed their North American tour, even though Kiss halted their meet up with and greet periods with fans.

Artists including Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their reside commitments disrupted thanks to the outbreak, though final week a lover attending Tool’s new clearly show in Auckland, New Zealand, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The World Wellbeing Organisation have posted public tips in light of the unfold of the virus which covers basic protective steps.

