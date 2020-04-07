In a sign of our wild age, the hot piece of careful commentary by the social media burning coronao has now been created by a sensible trademark of frozen meat rectangles, Steak-Umm.

On Monday night, the ersatz brand Philly Cheesesteak posted a long Twitter thread that exacerbated the nuances of media consumption during the coronation pandemic, warning people to sharpen critical thinking skills while enjoying some self-awareness. now – elements phrase “Steak-umm blesses.”

friendly reminder in times of uncertainty and misinformation: jokes are not a given. (good) data are carefully measured and information is collected based on a number of subject-dependent factors, including, but not limited to, controllable variables, meta-analysis and randomization.

It may be difficult to know what to believe at a time when institutional trust has dwindled and information gates have been dismantled but now it is more crucial than ever to follow a number of certification sources for both news and data collection.

Rare news and narration will always be interpreted with interpretive bias from different angles of the media, but data is a science that cannot be replaced by separate jokes. try to remember this to avoid the fear based on sensuality or conspiracy theories that take your mind

We are a frozen brand that publishes ads that are inevitably made to lead the wrong people and make sales, so that’s the top irony, but we live in a society, so please make informed decisions in the best possible way and don’t leave jokes. dictate worldview okay

steak-umm blesses

The thread caught fire on social media, with many users seeing it as an opportunity to refute the brand’s channel observations with the thought leadership being provided by the President. Donald Trump, while others simply expressed the familiar feeling that they never knew Steak-umm could be so good.

This is far more food than I expected from Steak-umm. Consume in good health. https://t.co/4g2egSlyht

I never thought I’d say “listen to Steak-umm”, but fuck it, 2020 is the weirdest schedule. https://t.co/Ndd4pyfWbI

Steak-umm 2020 https://t.co/qVDk4mZokB

Steak-umm is now more useful than the President of the United States https://t.co/HTEOOQKKIZ

Steak-umm became president yesterday and was convicted, we lost the whole inauguration ceremony.

Umm … read all this. Https://t.co/WmrZJe7JH6

My grandchildren, one day: Gigi, what was it like living through the pandemic?

Me: Anthropomorphic meat was smarter and more compassionate than government leaders. https://t.co/z9zr0CjeGJ

The steak thing moves in rather philosophical, logical principles direction https://t.co/KcCYUr24pd

steak-umm, thank you https://t.co/EUZ3KiwcMZ

“The year is 2020 and a brand of thin feta of frozen steaks exudes a softer and more relaxed voice than the president of the United States.”

That would be an open murder line in a bad social satire if we didn’t live it. https://t.co/QyasvPpfNP

The brand also won a commendation for another thread from last week that people are now discovering thanks to its inclusion at the end of this one.

This is a wonderful thread and just what we need to read now. But it would be careless for me not to recognize Steak-umm’s subtle genius with the spelling “wrong” as “misteak”. https://t.co/oc6sDbDOTU

I’m not sure what exactly steak_umm is, but this thread is one of the best cases of pandemic response on the internet. So, I guess I’m following steak_umms🤷🏼♀️ # 2020iguess https://t.co/fu0dzmb3NP

When a frozen meat seller is wiser than our president in times of crisis. #wtf #coronavirus #UpsideDown @ steak_umm #meattreats https://t.co/HBzWOJqpdS

In these time-tested times, it seems that people will get wisdom wherever they can. It’s your move, the Strudel toast.

