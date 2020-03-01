Coronavirus: MotoGP Grand Prix opening period canceled due to vacation restrictions | Motoring News

The coronavirus has brought about journey problems in Qatar.

The MotoGP Grand Prix opening time in Qatar has been canceled thanks to the coronavirus.

The race was scheduled to just take location on March 8, but has now been suspended thanks to Qatar vacation restrictions for passengers from Italy.

Moto two and 3 courses will continue on, with the teams now in Qatar.

A statement says: "Owing to Qatar's travel limitations that occur into result and have an impact on travellers in Italy, the primary course will not compete in Losail.

"FIM, IRTA and Dorna regret to announce the cancellation of all MotoGP course sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix, which includes the race.

"The recent outbreak of coronavirus has led to the entry into force of vacation limitations to Qatar that impact travellers from Italy, between other nations around the world.

"As of currently, all travellers arriving in Doha on immediate flights from Italy, or who have been in Italy in the previous 2 months, will be taken directly to quarantine for a minimum amount of 14 days."

"Italy obviously performs a essential role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class, the two on and off the keep track of, and therefore the final decision has been built to terminate the initially class levels of competition."