Coronavirus: Naomi Campbell is opening to the loss of people to Covid-19

Naomi reveals that she lost many people she knows (photo: Anthony Harvey / REX)

Naomi Campbell has lost someone she knows “every day this week” because of a coronavirus pandemic.

The model expects the next two weeks to be even more difficult because she shared a groundbreaking post on Instagram with her.

When sharing the selfie, the model wrote: “Moving to week 4, the next 2 weeks will be the most difficult, every day this week we lost someone I know, there is no time for mourning or being there for their beloved ones. “

She added: “PLEASE KEEP STRONG FAITH !! Breathe, rest and reset. Keep your spirit and positive attitude! Sending love. “

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

Fans quickly shared their condolences with the supermodel.

“Sorry for the loss, sister,” one person wrote next to the picture.

Naomi called on fans to stay safe (Photo: Naomi Campbell / Instagram)

Another asked the model “never stop spreading positive vibrations” when they added: “Everything comes back, what you are looking for is looking for you.”

Naomi was extremely cautious when leaving the house in a pandemic, and told about how she protected herself during her trip from closing in New York.

Traveling from Los Angeles to New York, a “nervous” 49-year-old wore overalls, gloves and a mask to protect herself from the deadly virus on the plane.

Naomi cares for security as possible (Photo: BACKGRID)

Our hygiene queen also ate two sachets with vitamin C and papaya seeds before the flight and rejected airport staff that she was not wearing gloves.

In a clip from her YouTube channel, Naomi told the fans before the flight: “I will not lie to you and say I am not nervous about this flight because I am.”

Naomi turned into a white hazmat suit, transparent glasses, pink rubber gloves and a beige Burberry cape (after all, she is a supermodel).

More: coronavirus



The catwalk star added: “The important thing they say is that you shouldn’t touch the surface, I will lift it (her gas suit).

“It’s a bit dramatic … it’s important to cover your eyes. My good friend (supermodel friend) Linda Evangelista told me about the goggles. “

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Emma Roberts wears a protective mask to stock up on toilet paper and cleaning agents when closing

MORE: Piers Morgan insists that he is okay, because he explains why he looks “peaked” in Good Morning Britain





Coronavirus latest news and updates