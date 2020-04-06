Coronavirus: nearly half a million Chinese companies shut down the pandemic tablet economy in the first quarter

More than 460,000 Chinese companies closed permanently in the first quarter when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world’s second largest economy, with over half of them operating for less than three years, the company’s registration data show.

The closures included companies whose operating licenses had been revoked, as well as those who had terminated the operations themselves, and included 26,000 in the export sector, according to Tianyancha, a commercial database that compiles public records.

At the same time, the pace of new businesses has slowed down significantly. From January to March, around 3.2 million businesses were set up, down 29% from the previous year.

Most of these new companies were located in traditional centers of economic power, such as the province of Guangdong in southern China, and almost half of them were distributed or retailed.

The number of business closings highlights the challenges China faces in trying to revive its economy, which is at risk of shrinking in the first quarter for the first time since 1976.

“China has managed to keep the Covid-19 epidemic largely under control and internal supply disruptions have now largely dissipated,” said Yao Wei and Michelle Lam, economists at French bank Societe Generale, in a statement. recent.

“However, there are signs of permanent damage to domestic demand, and moreover the external shock resulting from generalized blocs in other large economies is coming quickly and furiously.”

In Dongguan, a once thriving industrial center in the Pearl River delta, rows of empty shops and closed factories are becoming an obvious feature of the landscape as companies face the collapse of international demand.

In March, a local export-oriented manufacturer of bags and toys in the city, Dongguan Fantastic Toy Company, collapsed after overseas orders ran out, leaving some workers on unpaid wages, the local authority said. I work last month. The government ordered the factory owner to pay outstanding wages.

Chinese entrepreneurs who can no longer afford to maintain operations face a number of obstacles before they can leave a company.

If an insolvent firm wishes to cancel the registration of its company, it must undergo bankruptcy proceedings or show a liquidation report confirming that it had no unpaid debts or other obligations.

Once shareholders or creditors have filed for bankruptcy, it may take months for the courts to accept the case, followed by a lengthy verification process, creditor meetings and asset sales, said Baker McKenzie FenXun partner Li Haifeng. .

“I expect an increase shortly after the situation clears up. We know that many businesses are already on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s just that they don’t have to file or file for bankruptcy immediately,” Li said, adding that he had received many questions about question in recent months.

Given the costly nature of bankruptcy proceedings, particularly for small businesses in difficulty with cash flow or without sufficient resources, the number of bankruptcy applications this year would not be high, said Zhu Bao, a Beijing attorney.

According to lawyers and official documents, fears about a growing number of ruined companies also appear to have played a role in Chinese courts, rejecting and delaying the bankruptcy filing.

Creditors who filed for suppliers who helped to contain the coronavirus or the companies on the verge of bankruptcy due to the pandemic were usually turned down, showed dozens of court documents filed in the past two months.

We know that many businesses are already on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s just that they don’t have to file for bankruptcy immediately

Li Haifeng

Courts in these cases encouraged creditors to reconcile with firms in difficulty and overcome difficulties.

This – along with interruptions in court proceedings due to virus freezes – helped slow the review of bankruptcy in Chinese courts to 1,770 in February and March, from 2,160 filings in January, according to the national disclosure platform for bankruptcy reports. companies.

“The delay and refusal to accept business bankruptcy cases is certainly bound to keep the economy going. Too many bankruptcy cases don’t do much to help the economic recovery,” said Zhu.

The central leadership of China has said it wants to achieve economic goals for this year, even if the country is preparing for a possible outbreak of the second wave virus.

The delay and refusal to accept business bankruptcy cases is certainly meant to keep the economy going

Zhu Bao

The chances of a first quarter economic downturn for China are growing, however, and economists are debating whether it still makes sense for Beijing to set a specific Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth target for 2020.

Ma Jun, an academic member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China, is a prominent voice who suggested that Beijing abandon a set target because of the uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the virus.

However, others such as Yu Yongding, an economist from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, have said that it is necessary to anchor the country’s economic expansion, although the government should be realistic about the target, the group based financial media reported. in Beijing Caixin.

