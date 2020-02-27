coronavirus:-new-situation-confirmed-in-northern-california,-origin-unidentified

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A new circumstance of the coronavirus has been detected in Northern California in a resident who has not traveled overseas because the outbreak commenced.

This indicates the virus could be spreading domestically, human being-to-individual, the CDC explained.

“The Facilities for Disease Regulate and Prevention (CDC) has verified an infection with the virus that triggers COVID-19 in California in a particular person who reportedly did not have related vacation background or exposure to another regarded client with COVID-19,” the CDC stated in a press release.

The patient is a resident of Solano County and getting healthcare treatment in Sacramento County, in accordance to the California Section of Public Wellness.

Solano County is household to Travis Airforce Base, in which People returning from abroad have been quarantined for coronavirus screening.

It is not known how the affected person contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country’s first situation of it spreading listed here, as opposed to staying uncovered overseas.

“At this time, the patient’s publicity is unfamiliar. It is really possible this could be an occasion of local community distribute of COVID-19, which would be the to start with time this has took place in the United States. Group distribute implies distribute of an ailment for which the resource of an infection is unidentified. It is also possible, nonetheless, that the individual may possibly have been exposed to a returned traveler who was contaminated,” the CDC discussed in their statement.

The case was caught by the public wellness system in Northern California.

The CDC states the federal governing administration is working with the condition of California to “consist of the unfold and mitigate the impression of this virus.”

