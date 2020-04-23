Coronavirus: New York Health Commissioner did not follow instructions for resuscitation

The New York Department of Health has repealed new guidelines and called on emergency workers to resuscitate anyone without a pulse when responding to 911 calls against the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the health ministry told The Independent on Wednesday that Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker had canceled orders because they “did not reflect New York standards”.

“During the Covid-19 response to protect the health and safety of EMS providers by limiting exposure, protecting resources and ensuring safety,” the extreme guidelines said in a note from the Department of Health last week said: Optimal use of equipment to save the maximum number of “lives

The move angered the first respondents. The FDNY issued a letter Friday urging emergency workers to continue their efforts to rehabilitate, saying “the NYC 911 system will continue to maintain a higher level of care.”

Prior to the change of instructions by Dr. Zucker’s Office of Emergency Medical Services, the protocol was to work on patients at cardiac arrest for 20 minutes.

“The guidelines, proposed by the physician leaders of the EMS Regional Medical Control Systems and the State Counseling Council, are issued in accordance with the guidelines of the American Heart Association and in accordance with the standards recommended by College of Emergency Medical Physicians and approved in several other states.” April 17, 2020, on the recommendation of the Office of Emergency Medical Services, reflects at least the recognized national standards, “a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“However, they do not reflect New York standards, which is why DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has ordered them to be abolished.”

