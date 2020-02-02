Coronavirus: New Zealand blocks Chinese travelers today – where evacuated Kiwis will go

By RNZ and journalist

A military training base north of Auckland is becoming a quarantine center for New Zealanders returning from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Dozens of people will be kept in solitary confinement at the Defense Force site in Whangaparaoa for two weeks to contain any possible infection spreading in the community.

After the United States and Australia, all foreign travelers from China are barred from entering New Zealand for up to two weeks.

The government announced the drastic decision on Sunday afternoon.

It imposes temporary entry restrictions on New Zealand on all foreign nationals traveling from or transiting through mainland China to help contain the new coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease.

The ban will remain in effect for up to 14 days. The position will be reviewed every 48 hours.

The new restrictions include:

• Any foreign traveler who leaves or transits through mainland China after February 2, 2020 (New Zealand time) will be refused entry to New Zealand.

• All foreign travelers in transit to New Zealand on February 2, 2020 will be subject to a thorough check upon arrival but, pending authorization, will be granted entry to New Zealand.

• New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand will still be able to enter, as will their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the country.

A pilot in a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China’s Hubei Province. The flight crew of Kiwis from China will have protective equipment. Photo / AP

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: how the new virus became a global epidemic

• Coronavirus: New Zealand government to block travelers from mainland China, as details of recovery mission revealed

• Coronavirus: New Zealand prohibits travelers from China from “protecting New Zealanders” from deadly virus

• Coronavirus: first death outside China, when the toll exceeds 300

This will make a significant dent in the tourism of one of our largest markets at the busiest time of the year.

In the coming days, approximately 70 New Zealanders who have been trapped in the epicenter of a global health emergency will be evacuated by the government.

Health Minister David Clark said they will be immediately placed in compulsory isolation for two weeks at the Whangaparaoa military training center.

Clark said health care workers would check them daily, but otherwise they would try to maintain a sense of normalcy for individuals and families.

“I was told that it is an establishment which has suitable leisure spaces where people can live in relative isolation, and which is also suitable for people … (therefore) they can work from home, c “That’s what we’re hoping for,” said Clark.

“So that people can, as much as possible in this unusual situation, take control of their lives.”

No person showing symptoms will be allowed on the flight from Wuhan, which will be staffed by paramedics from St John, an Air New Zealand doctor and an Air New Zealand flight crew.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo / via AP

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there is a chance some passengers will have the coronavirus.

“We also know that the number of cases in mainland China, and especially still in Wuhan and Hubei provinces, is increasing quite rapidly, so there is a greater risk of them being exposed, which is why we let’s make sure they’re isolated for 14 days. “

He stated that the flight crew would have protective gear and would not need to be isolated afterwards.

A resident near the military camp, Andy Dunn, is relaxed at the idea that potentially sick people are quarantined in his neighborhood.

“You have to put these people somewhere, and you can’t live life in the old” not in my backyard. “I have every confidence in the authorities to control it.”

From today, all foreign nationals traveling from China or transiting through China will be barred from entering New Zealand and airport controls will be tightened, said the Prime Minister.

“Anyone who has visited mainland China in the past 14 days … will not be able to enter and stay within the borders of New Zealand. Restrictions will be placed on the border,” said Jacinda Ardern.

She said that New Zealanders returning from China on their own steam will be allowed to enter, but must be isolated for 14 days at home.

“This is largely due to the fact that we just don’t know it. We are in the very early stages of this virus, and there is still more to learn about how it is spread.”

“So this is not an announcement that should alarm New Zealanders; it is a precautionary measure, we are doing it in the best interest of their health.”

The tourism industry supports efforts to contain the virus, but says it will come at a cost.

Aotearoa tourism industry general manager Chris Roberts said about 40,000 travelers were expected from China in February, spending an average of between $ 4,000 and $ 5,000 each, with the country at risk of missing hundreds of millions of dollars. dollars.

“The economic impact for New Zealand is quite significant … It is the uncertainty of the duration of this situation that will worry businesses, but of course, the health impacts would be much more serious, so we must make health the first priority. “

Clark said there was no date yet for the evacuation flight to take off, but they are working to make it happen in the next few days, directly in Auckland.

“Managing the return of people from a region plagued by an epidemic like this is a major logistical challenge.

“We are now ready to bring the citizens of New Zealand home.”

– RNZ and NZ Herald

.