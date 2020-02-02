Coronavirus: New Zealand government to block travelers from mainland China

New Zealand will block travelers who have crossed mainland China to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching our shores.

The government announced the drastic decision this afternoon.

It imposes temporary entry restrictions on New Zealand on all foreign nationals traveling from or transiting through mainland China to help contain the new coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease.

This will take effect from Monday and will remain in place for up to 14 days. The position will be reviewed every 48 hours.

The new restrictions include:

• Any foreign traveler who leaves or transits through mainland China after February 2, 2020 (New Zealand time) will be refused entry to New Zealand.

• All foreign travelers in transit to New Zealand on February 2, 2020 will be subject to a thorough check upon arrival but, pending authorization, will be allowed to enter New Zealand.

• New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand will still be able to enter, as will their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the country.

Meanwhile, an Air NZ crew on board a government-chartered flight bringing stranded Kiwis back to China landed in Hong Kong.

Etu Union chief aviation officer Savage told the Herald that the 10-man crew took off on a Cathay Pacific flight around 3 p.m. yesterday so they could rest before their return flight from 6 to 7 p.m. from Wuhan.

A sequence captured from a video shows two passengers holding the Turkish flag in a Turkish cargo plane carrying 42 passengers from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Photo / Getty Images

“Because of the time limits on duty, they actually took the crew yesterday … they have a limit of 16 hours and if they exceed that, they have to negotiate the special circumstances they took in that circumstance. “

He said that no member of the crew had ever landed in Wuhan before, so the pilots had followed the flight path as they prepared for the trip.

Wuhan is about 600 km inland from Shanghai, he said.

“Before departure, the four pilots of the Wuhan flight practiced in the Air NZ simulators approach and depart for Wuhan and they took with them an engineer and a loader, another member of Etu, to to ensure that they have no problems or to resolve problems on the ground in Wuhan. “

It would take approximately 90 minutes to get from Hong Kong to Wuhan.

“The idea is that they don’t even leave Hong Kong until they are sure they can get in and out without any problems.”

There were two considerations for the crew, health and safety and “this includes whether or not they would be quarantined upon return from duty. The other which became apparent late Friday evening, flight time and the ground time from Hong Kong to Auckland would be between 6 and 7 p.m. “

Normally, a return flight would see them spend about an hour on the tarmac. However, this flight, taking special precautions, would last approximately two hours.

“When you get up to 18 to 19 hours of ultra long-haul flight. So for pilots and cabin crew, that meant signing a special service agreement to allow the crew and pilots to fly beyond what would normally be agreed. ” “

People wear face masks when filling out immigration documents at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo / AP People wear face masks as they pass through the terminal at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport as they prepare to board an evacuation flight for EU nationals in Wuhan. Photo / AP

The agreements are the same as those used for crews flying to Chicago or New York.

“Obviously, it is very tiring for a crew to spend so much time working … but they will have breaks on the plane.”

The crew who flew over were all “very experienced,” he said.

“They went for the right reasons. They went there because they could see that there were fellow New Zealanders who needed help.”

The flight services manager not only had work experience, he was also a volunteer firefighter, doctor and shop steward.

Passengers in Japan have their temperature checked before boarding flights to Wuhan, as tourists from Wuhan return to the city for the first time since the area was locked out. Photo / Getty Images

Friday afternoon, there was a 90-minute meeting chaired by Dr Sally Roberts of the Department of Health to discuss with shop stewards, Air NZ managers and the crew about the risks, operational procedures and how meal preparation would be managed to avoid any risk of passenger infection.

This would see all Air NZ crewmembers wear surgical gloves and masks while in the passenger seat, while the business class would be closed so that the crew, departmental staff and doctors based.

The biggest risk for the crew would be not putting on or taking off their gloves properly, he said.

“Our union representatives felt very reassured after telling him that, first, there would be a medical team from the Ministry of Health on board the plane, that there would be a screening of passengers before they board the plane. the plane, and anyone with symptoms like cough and fever would probably not be allowed on the plane. “

However, a cough or fever could simply mean that they had a cold and not necessarily the virus as it was currently wintering in China.

“If they caught the virus just before boarding the plane and they still had no symptoms, then due to the nature of the coronavirus, as we understand it, they probably would not be infectious if they they weren’t showing symptoms yet. “

As a precaution, the passengers would be distributed around the aircraft to ensure sufficient space between them.

The coronavirus has spread through coughing and sneezing – saliva. It had large droplets unlike other viruses, so it did not spread that far – about a meter – and then dropped to a surface.

“So the risks are close to someone, or coughing on a surface and touching it.”

French passengers leave a military air base on buses Friday, January 31, 2020 in Istres, in the south of France. Photo / AP

He said that the coronavirus was just a bad flu from which people would recover. However, if a person’s health is already compromised, it could become fatal.

“It’s not like you get it and you’re hell. You can survive. People have to remember that this is a new form of the flu virus, so keep it in perspective , and we will encourage the crew to do so. “

Once everyone is on the plane, it will be about taking care of the passengers, he said.

A gym at a school at Frankfurt Airport is prepared with beds in Frankfurt, Germany, for passengers from Wuhan. Photo / AP

“Some of them have been stranded in Wuhan for a long time and have other pre-existing medical conditions they need to attend to … the Air NZ medical team and doctor will be on board.”

If a passenger starts to show symptoms, there will be a reserved area on the plane so that it is away from the others in order to eliminate any risk of transmission.

It was not clear how many passengers they would take, but he said it would be at least 100. The 777-200 aircraft had just over 300 seats.

The only other problem for the Air NZ crew was whether they would be quarantined when they returned.

He said the decision would only be made when they returned home and would be made on the advice of the Ministry of Health.

However, everything was going well, the crew would have their normal rest period of three days, followed by an additional day, which should be enough for the symptoms to manifest.

As for the plane that is used, Savage said that Air NZ had special “deep cleaning methods” that it used on planes after a passenger was sick.

“The entire interior of the aircraft will be subjected to a thorough cleaning. This is no different from standard cleaning but it will involve the entire aircraft.”

The plane itself had a very sophisticated filtration and air circulation system that needed to be checked before and after, and probably replaced, before the plane was used again.

He said Etu’s security concerns also included other crew members, including catering and cleaning staff.

The Department of Health is holding a press conference in Wellington at 4 p.m. today when an update is released.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand is asking customers who go on international trips to allow extra time for check-in, as many countries have introduced new travel restrictions.

Passengers wear protective masks after arriving in Beijing. Air NZ personnel on the chartered flight to bring the New Zealanders to Wuhan will wear masks when in contact with them. Photo / File

Air NZ’s Doug Grant said that with the additional checks required for many airline destinations, the check-in areas at the airport were busy.

“Our teams are working hard to get travelers where they need to go. It’s a busy time and we thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

