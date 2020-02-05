Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

Hundreds of foreign pilots, including New Zealanders in China, are out of work and left in limbo as the number of planes on the ground increases due to the coronavirus.

A voice message from a Chinese pilot heard by the Herald reveals that more than 400 pilots have been sent on leave without pay by Chinese airlines, which canceled 25,000 flights last week.

“Things are changing quickly here in China and a lot of the guys are looking for work and don’t want to come back or don’t know how long it will take to get back,” said the pilot.

READ MORE:

• “Insane decision”: frightening response to the coronavirus of China’s neighbors when the death toll reaches 492

• What happens if someone arrives in New Zealand from China during the entry restrictions for the coronavirus

• Coronavirus cases “double every five days” as global battles spread

• Coronavirus: Air New Zealand’s evacuation flight takes off from Wuhan

“It was a huge economic blow here in mainland China.”

The rumors of widespread layoffs were “ unfortunately true, ” he said.

Thousands of pilots have been attracted to China in recent years by large sums of money – a base salary of about $ 460,000 tax free per year for a jumbo captain.

Focus: the “very relieved” evacuated Coronaviruses to return home after the Air NZ rescue flight from Wuhan.

The Chinese aviation market has exploded in the past 15 years and the country is expected to overtake the United States as the largest market in the next 10 years, causing a severe shortage of pilots.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association president Andrew Ridling said there may be 200 Kiwi pilots working in China, but he was not sure how many were fired.

I actually feel for them – we don’t take care of anyone from a job standpoint. We have feelings for people who have mortgages and families – these people have made choices in good faith and of course they have just been abandoned. ”

NZALPA President Andrew Ridling, 777 Captain Craig Malcom and A320 Captain Michael Robinson with masks for China. Photo / provided

He was unsure of the details of the employment contract that allowed airlines – including a major carrier – to resign pilots, but standard contracts lasted three to five years.

The association was working to get three New Zealand pilots based in China out of Wuhan, one of whom was on the rescue flight operated by Air New Zealand today.

The Ridling association works with the China Air Line Pilots Association which was created about four years ago.

The Chinese group had launched a request for masks from all over the world and the NZ association was sending 500 to China for pilots to wear them.

Ridling is a captain of Dreamliner and said that the coronavirus was the topic of discussion in the pilot community.

He trusted the air in pathogen-free planes because it was recycled through medical filters.

“From a health standpoint, we follow the medical protocols that have been given to everyone.”

.