Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
27
Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

Hundreds of foreign pilots, including New Zealanders in China, are out of work and left in limbo as the number of planes on the ground increases due to the coronavirus.

A voice message from a Chinese pilot heard by the Herald reveals that more than 400 pilots have been sent on leave without pay by Chinese airlines, which canceled 25,000 flights last week.

Focus: the “very relieved” evacuated Coronaviruses to return home after the Air NZ rescue flight from Wuhan.

NZALPA President Andrew Ridling, 777 Captain Craig Malcom and A320 Captain Michael Robinson with masks for China. Photo / provided

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR