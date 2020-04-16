Coronavirus News: Brooklyn ER Nurse’s Diary

Jillian Primiano is a nurse in the emergency room at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. CBS News confirmed the details of her employment at the hospital and the experiences she shared from these recent shifts.

Saturday, April 11:

The alarm sounds at 5:15 am, but it has already occurred. Since the arrival of the Coronavirus in New York, I woke up early and suddenly woke up thinking of my patients, my colleagues, and the governor, Andrew Cuomo. My heart is full of COVID.

I had a sore throat and unusual fatigue yesterday. I check my temperature [not a problem, so many of the patients I see have no fever]. That is normal. I finished the coffee, a small size N95 face mask sent by a friend [the ones offered to us feel too loose to me] and some bleach [we exhausted the usual ones] I got it.

As with the other day, many nurses will shed tears as if they were ill with COVID symptoms.

I walk on Stanhope Street, which houses a temporary morgue, with three refrigerated semi trucks.

Today I will be assigned to a new unit. Last night, the pediatric emergency room was converted into another intensive care unit. Since no one wants to take their children to the hospital, the number of patients there has dropped to less than 20 per day.

Two pediatric nurses are shifting with me. “You are a mom today,” says Samira, who has been working with children for over a decade and is currently working with adult patients at ICU levels. “We don’t know what we are doing.”

I couldn’t imagine it before COVID appeared, but now I am grateful for the staffing. At some point last week, I was looking after 10 patients. Two of them had to wear ventilators, and some were nearby. That is 6 minutes per hour per patient.

Start with 5 patients today. People using ventilators are outdoors. Due to this tsunami, the hospital does not have enough negative pressure rooms. Teach pediatric nurses to pay attention to ventilator settings, vital signs, and drip rates.

First, a man in his 60s. His heart stopped three times last night. His family says he should not be resuscitated again. Next is a man in his 70s. He has sedatives, vasopressors, and insulin infusions that require him to measure his blood glucose every hour. Next is a man in his 50s. Based on the oxygen levels in his blood, he seems to be most likely to survive.

There are two patients who are not ventilated. A young type 1 diabetic patient who has a shortage of insulin and has a COVID at the same time, and a woman in her 50s who is kept in a valuable closed room because of the lack of a COVID. She has a stroke and cannot speak.

It’s a long day with a lot of hard work. Everything is over an hour late, but we’ve done it. The other two nurses work hard and do a great job. Don’t cry on the way home

Sunday, April 12:

At 3:30 am, I woke up from a flat-line dream on one of my patients’ monitors. Later I found him dead at that time. I went back to sleep, woke up again two hours later, had some coffee, packed my new N95 and walked to work. It’s Easter, but I don’t remember until I arrive at the lounge. One of the nurse technicians wishes to go to church.

I am triaging today-that is, dealing with emergencies-I face the ambulance bay next to Amy, one of the most experienced nurses in our department. I got a seat. Amy was wearing a COVID ventilator early in the pandemic, but she recently returned to work. She shares her experience with me when her Easter lady most often appears at the door.

Amy raises her hand and tells her to return. Air in the emergency room is currently full of COVID and everyone inside is wearing an N95 mask. Except for those who say goodbye to their childbirth partners, visitors to New York City hospitals are not allowed, but they usually die suddenly, so there is no time for that.

The woman explains she wants updates on her husband who came yesterday and gives her his name. Amy looks sad. I can say she knows the patient. She went back and explained to me that the man had a stroke, and she thinks he’s unlikely to get off the ventilator. She tells the woman to wait and tells the director of nursing to agree to hospitalize her. Another veteran nurse, Amy and Kathy, comes in to help a woman dress her full PPE [a PPE that is invaluable to healthcare professionals] and say goodbye to her husband.

The day will go soon. The patient is ill, but the number has been declining since the last week of March seemed to have peaked. Many patients we may have seen have been declared dead at home, as paramedics are no longer allowed to bring people in cardiac arrest to the emergency room.

Four out of five patients feel that the oxygen level in the room air is below 80%. Even if EMT supplements with oxygen, it cannot exceed 80%. Many are referred by emergency treatment. One man, saturated at 56% [which is like getting an F on a test], said he never came to the hospital before because he didn’t want to bother us. It was

I have a husband and a wife and I put a stretcher together. Patients with alcoholism and schizophrenia show COVID symptoms at least three times a week. Each patient seems more ill than the next. We quickly put them on the wall oxygen and try to avoid, or at least delay, intubation by tipping it over the stomach, a position that helps COVID patients to supply oxygen. You hear “Code Blue, room 620”, then 10 minutes later “Code Blue, room 622”. Code Blue means the patient needs to be resuscitated. Just because these patients can survive in the emergency room does not mean that they survive the disease. Perhaps think of a nurse at another hospital in a hospital that is experiencing more deaths than me.

The day is finally over. I pass the truck and go home. It cannot last forever.

