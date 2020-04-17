Coronavirus News: Charles Robert Thacker Jr. Identified as First Active Member to Death at COVID-19

The crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, who died of the coronavirus, is a sailor from Arkansas and the Navy revealed Thursday. The Navy said in a statement that 41-year-old Charles Robert Tucker Jr., secretary of aviation weapons in Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at a US Navy hospital in Guam, COVID-19.

Photographs provided by the US Navy are 41-year-old Charles Robert Tucker Jr. of Arcs Fort Smith assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt, who died of coronavirus at the US Navy Hospital Guam on Monday, April 13, 2020.

AP

He died 11 days after being dismissed after pressing the Navy for further action to protect the captain from the virus. Soccer was the first active military man to die at COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people. For some people, especially older people or those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness and death.

Tucker tested positive for coronavirus on 30 March, was unloaded, and placed in a “quarantine” with four other crew members at the Guam Naval Hospital. On April 9, he was found unresponsive during the physical examination and was transferred to the Navy Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

CBS affiliate KFSM-TV reported that the wife of Tucker, an active member stationed in San Diego, was airlifted to Guam on April 11. She was by his side when he died.

The dead were the first of about 4,860 crew members and were the only ones so far.

On Thursday, the US Navy said 655 sailors assigned to the ship had a positive response to COVID-19. As of Thursday, the Navy had 94% of its aircraft carrier crew tested for COVID-19, and 4,059 sailors landed. Six sailors infected with the virus are being treated at the US Navy Hospital Guam, one of whom is in the ICU for shortness of breath.

CBS News reporter David Martin reports that Navy officials reported Wednesday that about 60% of Roosevelt’s positivity was asymptomatic.

Roosevelt was at risk of a coronavirus, and Navy civilian leader Thomas Modley fired the captain of the ship on April 2. 5 days later-after jumping into the ship and giving a speech that insults the captain and captain. Crett criticized crew for supporting Brett E. Crozier and Crozier-Modly resigned.

Modly said he was forced to leave Crozier’s command. He e-mailed a letter that called for more urgent naval action to prevent the severe coronavirus crisis on board. Khloje’s words offended Modley, but were seen by others as needed. As he left the ship, the crew received a “captain closure” cheer and chant from the crew. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

