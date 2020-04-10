Coronavirus News: Image shows New York Cemetery burial as city cuts deadline to claim death

New York City is addressing the increasing deaths from coronaviruses and the decline in morgues, reducing the time before unclaimed bodies are buried in the city’s public cemetery. Under the new policy, the examination room will be kept for only 14 days before the body is buried in the potter’s field in the city of Hart Island.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment have buried their bodies in trenches on Hart Island in Bronx, New York, on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

John Minchiro / AP

Usually, about 25 bodies are buried on the island weekly, mainly for those whose families cannot afford a funeral or whose relatives are not charged.

However, in recent days, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with about 24 burials taking place daily, said Jason Kirsten, a spokesman for the Correction Bureau.

An aerial photograph taken by the Associated Press on Thursday captured workers digging island tombs. The island is the last stop for more than one million poor New Yorkers on a restricted strip one mile from the Bronx.

On Thursday about 40 coffins line the island for burial, and two fresh trenches have recently been dug.

The funeral is usually performed by prisoners at the city’s Likers Island prison, but during the coronavirus pandemic, work was taken over by contractors.

City officials have not explained whether the increase in burials is putting pressure on morgues to dispose of the corpses more quickly. The virus kills hundreds of New York City residents daily this week.

The overwhelmed hospital left his body in a refrigerated truck parked outside the door.

Mayor Bill de Brasio said this week that authorities are considering temporarily burying coronavirus victims on Hart Island if the morgue and temporary storage are full.

The Democratic Mayor told television station NY1 that under the emergency plan of COVID-19, the bodies of the victims could be individually-not mass graves-reclaimed by families later.

“I don’t expect to reach morgue capacity at this time,” a spokesperson for the consultation room said on Thursday.

“But, as the mayor said, the city may seek options for temporary burial on Hart Island if necessary,” said spokesperson Aja Worthy-Davis.

De Blasio said no workers were to be held in temporary burial of coronavirus victims.

The city’s 2008 pandemic flu surge plan states that Heart Island will be used as a temporary burial ground in the event of deaths reaching tens of thousands and other storage being full.

According to Brooklyn undertaker Thomas Cheeseman, the funeral home is so backed up that some people are necessarily temporarily detained.

The new deadlines are putting strain on funerals as more families seek to arrange coronavirus-infected families, Cheeseman said.

“We, the funeral director are overwhelmed,” Cheeseman said. “We’re flooded. The crematorium can’t even take a corpse for two weeks. The funeral home has no refrigerated truck in front of it.”

