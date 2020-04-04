Coronavirus news: USS Theodore Roosevelt test positives more crew after ship captain fired

The Navy said on Saturday that the number of crew members of nuclear aircraft carriers that tested positive for the coronavirus had increased to 155. A new figure showing a 13% increase in 24 hours was announced two days after the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was fired.

The Navy said that 44% of 4,800 seafarers on the carrier were tested for COVID-19 and 1,548 seafarers on the crew had landed. Sailors are not hospitalized.

On April 3, 2020, the sea bees coordinated the transport of seafarers assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt [CVN 71], were negative for COVID-19 tests, and were asymptomatic to the Guam government from Guam Naval Base. , A military-approved commercial facility.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White

Captain Brett Closier, the commander of the ship, was fired after writing a fierce letter on Thursday, urging the Navy to take stronger action to stop the spread of the virus on board.

Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modley said that during the crisis, Cloger “had a very bad decision.” He stated that the captain had copied too many people into his notes, leaked into a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.

Modry’s decision to remove Klözier as captain was immediately blamed by members of the House Armed Commission, which called it a “destabilizing move.”

Captain Bullet Closier.

U.S. Navy

Modry told Thursday a POD reporter during a suddenly called press conference that Closier should go directly to his immediate commander, who was already moving to help the ship. And Closier said he created a panic by suggesting that 50 sailors could die.

“What it does, it undermines our efforts to tackle this problem and our command chain efforts, causing panic, the navy is not working, the government is not working, and it is true It creates a perception that it is not, “Modilly said.

He complained that Crozier sent notes to people outside his command chain and in an insecure, unclassified email. He concluded that the captain’s professional responsiveness was overwhelmed by the virus challenge, saying, “It was most necessary to act as a pro. We need more expectation of the carrier commander.”

Earlier this week, Modilly told reporters that Closier would not be released from his duty to protect seafarers, but would leave the door open for punishment if the captain leaked notes to the media. did. Modily said on Thursday there was no information to suggest that he had leaked the note to the media.

He stated that there would probably be work even if Closier only contacted his own leader and did not widely distribute the notes. He was solely responsible for the decision to fire Closier, stating that he had not received pressure from the White House to do so.

Democrats in the House Committee have issued a joint statement in support of Closier. They stated that the pandemic would present a new set of challenges while the captain was out of his command chain.

“Captain Closier was rightly concerned about the health and safety of his crew, but he did not properly handle the enormous pressures,” said a member of Parliament. “But releasing him from his orders is an overreaction.”

A video released Friday shows that Closier cheered hundreds of sailors when he left USS Roosevelt, anchored in the controversial Guam. The Roosevelt crew walked solemnly on the gangway, greeted the crew before entering the waiting car at the stern, and publicly signaled their support with video taken from the ship.

“Captain Crosier, Captain Crosier” The sailors on the deck of the warship shouted applauding.

One of the videos posted on social media where you can hear what an unidentified person is saying.

