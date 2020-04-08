Coronavirus: newspaper tycoon asks Lam to plunge into public coffers to pay two-month wages for all Hong Kong workers

A newspaper tycoon released an open letter to the besieged leader of Hong Kong urging her to use public funds to pay two months’ wages in the private sector to keep city workers busy.

In Charles Ho Tsu-kwok’s appeal, made in a full-page announcement on the front page of the Sing Tao Daily on Wednesday, the president of Sing Tao News Corp also invited CEO Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to learn from other governments in Covid’s formulation -19 relief measures.

Ho’s letter came a day after sources reported to the Post that Hong Kong companies struggling to survive the coronavirus crisis would be offered an aid package of over $ 30 billion ($ 3.9 billion). to be revealed on Wednesday, with a part that helps cover the wages of workers at risk of losing their jobs.

Sing Tao News Corporation president Charles Ho, a frequent critic of Carrie Lam, has invited the CEO to get ideas from countries like Britain and Singapore. Photo: SCMP

Speaking on Tuesday, Lam said that many industry representatives told her that job security was paramount and that government help was needed to keep the staff employed.

Ho, a permanent member of the Beijing Advisory Board Committee, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, began his letter describing the anti-government protests, triggered by the now withdrawn June extradition bill, as a calamity, while labeled the coronavirus pandemic a “natural disaster”.

“My most respectable CEO Lam, we went through the man-made catastrophe last year and now we have this natural disaster. We can’t really be more unfortunate,” wrote Ho.

“Other places are much luckier than us because they haven’t had any man-made calamities. But for us, we suffered serious injuries.”

I have complained that under the double hammering of social unrest and Covid-19, people’s livelihoods have suffered alongside numerous businesses.

“Hong Kong people are in a bad mood. Can you leverage your wisdom in helping city employees?” he urged.

“You don’t have to be creative. You can learn from other administrations and pay two months of their salary, so that (the number of employees who are laid off), who have had their salary cut or are unemployed, as well as the pain of the people , it can be minimized. ”

I was referring to countries like Britain and Singapore. In Britain, the government announced that it would pay scholarships covering up to 80% of workers’ wages, with a limited amount of £ 2,500 (HK $ 24,000) per month.

“Do something good for our businesses and employees. Power is in your hands, while this proposal is in my hands. Let’s wait and see!” she wrote, before signing as “Sorrowful Ho Tsu-kwok”.

In 2017, Ho supported and appointed Lam in the executive chief election, but their relationship quickly escalated as the tycoon became increasingly frustrated by the city’s shortage of land and growing social unrest.

In December, Ho published a full-page announcement, listing 12 areas of damage that the protest movement had caused in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong was one of the safest cities in the world, but now it is a city against which (governments) around the world have issued travel warnings,” he wrote.

In February, Ho published another full-page advertisement venting his disappointment with Lam, saying that Hong Kong people would have to thank them only if they were able to overcome the challenges of the city, including the new outbreak of the coronavirus. .

“It was because we made the effort. It wasn’t because we relied on the general manager to guide us,” he wrote.

Swiss Post contacted the CEO for an answer.

