The World Health Organization has questioned the use of covariance tests, which show that people are immune or protect against infection.

“Having antibodies in the blood does not mean that the person is no longer at risk,” said Maria van Kerkow, an expert epidemiologist, in a briefing on Friday.

“We have no evidence that using a serological test shows that the person is immune or protecting against infection,” he added.

And Mike Ryan, who leads the Covid-19 WHO team, said there was little evidence of so-called “herd immunity” among the population at risk.

“A lot of the initial information that is coming to us now shows that a very small percentage of the population has actually become cancerous to produce antibodies,” he said.

“There is an expectation that herd safety may be achieved, the majority in the community may have already developed antibodies.

“I think there’s a lot of evidence against that, so they might solve the problem that governments are trying to solve.”

Dr. Ryan said there was still “a lot of uncertainty” about the effectiveness of antibody tests. “No one is sure that someone with antibodies will completely protect or re-infect the disease,” he added.

“In addition, some tests may be sensitive. They may lead to incorrect results.”

The British government last month paid. 16 million to test antibodies from two companies in China – just to find out if they weren’t working.

Despite the problem, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on April 2 that people who tested the antibodies to the virus were given a “safety certificate” to allow them to leave the lock and return to normal life.

On Friday, drug giant Roche said it had developed a new antibody test that it hopes will be available in the UK and other European countries early next month.

The World Health Organization says it hopes to issue guidelines on antibody testing over the weekend. “It’s a good thing that these things are evolving and available, but they need to be validated,” said Dr. Van Kerkow.

“There are serious ethical issues with the use of such an approach, and we need to look at it carefully,” Dr. Ryan added.

