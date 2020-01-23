Coronavirus “not yet” a global health problem

(NBC News) Wuhan, in China, the city considered zero for the mysterious coronavirus, has been cordoned off.

According to Chinese state media, Wuhan authorities are taking extraordinary measures to quarantine residents by stopping outbound flights and trains. They hope to stop the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 17 people and made more than 500 sick.

It happens that the World Health Organization is trying to fight the epidemic.

“The decision to declare or not to declare a public health emergency is a decision that I take seriously and that I am only prepared to take on the basis of the evidence,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief executive officer, on Wednesday. WHO.

The first confirmed patient in the United States, a man in his thirties from the Seattle area who had recently traveled to Wuhan, is hospitalized and is said to be in good condition.

Health experts are working to find his contacts.

