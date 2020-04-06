Coronavirus numbers appear to be stabilizing

President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force on Sunday noted that the number of virus infections and deaths is stabilizing in many areas, giving Americans some hope.

“As you can see from the hopeful signs in Italy and Spain, where we finally see new cases and deaths fall, it is giving us hope for what our future could be,” said Dr. Deborah Birx during a coronavirus press release. of the White House. informative sunday.

He said that both countries had completed four weeks of social separation, which had a positive effect on reducing the numbers.

“We may look like this,” he said, urging Americans to follow the presidential guidelines.

Italy recorded its lowest daily death rate in two weeks, and deaths have fallen for three straight days in Spain.

In a series of slides, Birx signaled to the White House that there is even stabilization in large subway areas like Detroit and Louisiana.

New York also reported its first decline in coronavirus deaths.

Trump encouraged the American people for his efforts.

“I will say they are doing maybe a better job than we all thought possible,” he said, pointing to the empty streets of New York City as evidence that people were taking the guidelines seriously.

Vice President Mike Pence also expressed hope for the “glimmers of progress” in the numbers.

“The truth is, we begin to see cases, and especially losses, as hospitalizations begin to stabilize,” he said.

He encouraged Americans to continue to follow the 60-day guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

“Make no mistake about it, I mean to the American people – if it has it, if it’s happening, it’s because of what you all do,” he said.

Reporters were skeptical about the positive message sent by the President and his staff, but even Dr. Anthony Fauci rose to the podium to say that Americans should find hope in the numbers.

“It seems to be inherently contradictory, but it is not,” he said.

Fauci said the “light at the end of the tunnel” is still about two weeks away, but that Americans should see that their commitment to social distance is working.

“If we start seeing a flattening or a stabilization now, what you are feeling about the light – the possible light at the end of the tunnel – does not go away from the fact that tomorrow and the next day seem very bad,” he said.