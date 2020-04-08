Coronavirus: Nurse suspended for GoFundMe program due to purchase of protective equipment for colleagues

According to the report, a nurse who provided her colleagues with the money needed to provide protective equipment to fight the virus has been temporarily suspended due to the distribution of “unauthorized” protective equipment.

Olga Matievskaya raised more than $ 12,000 on the GoFundMe page to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for her colleagues at the Israel Cancer Medical Center in New Jersey.

According to ProPublica, the intensive care nurse has used some of the donations to buy about 500 masks, 4,000 shoe covers and 150 clothing items to protect colleagues and patients from the new vascular novel.

Government officials said on the day of retribution that Ms. Matifsaya had been suspended for distributing “illegal” protective equipment on Saturday, the report said.

“No employee is allowed to distribute illicit medical supplies in the hospital,” the hospital said.

“The nurse was temporarily suspended due to improper distribution of unauthorized medical supplies against the policy.”

On the GoFundMe page, nurses wrote: “PPE is extremely urgent for healthcare staff in the intensive care unit (CCU / CCU).”

“Money is used to order clothes, shoe covers, masks, respirators, disinfectants and wipes.”

Hospitals in the quake-hit areas of the United States are under increasing pressure from medical staff to provide adequate PPE resources so that workers can safely perform their duties among the coronavirus.

As a result of shortages across the country, many workers say consumer goods are on the rise and patients are expected to use re-protection equipment or go without protective equipment during treatment.

Last month, the co-workers of a nurse who died of coronavirus claimed to the New York Post that the deaths of their colleagues may have been linked to PPE deficiency.

Workers told the newspaper that Kovisi Kelly, 48, died at the flagship hospital on Mount Sinai on March 24.

A photo of nurses carrying garbage bags as protective equipment at the same hospital where Kelly later worked was released online.

Amin Sina’s spokesman denied allegations of equipment shortages at the time of dispatch.

The Israeli New York Medical Center told ProPublica that it would ensure that doctors use adequate PPE.

“We are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure that the right PPE reaches the right staff at the right time,” the hospital said in a statement.

“No one, no institution or hospital can independently rectify this global shortage of supply.”

Four nurses who spoke to ProPublica for unknown reasons claimed that the government had failed to protect them adequately.

One nurse claimed that “no information has been distributed” about not being allowed to buy supplies.

ProPublica noted that Ms. Matifska did not criticize her managers and did not comment on her suspension.

“We know this is what we’re registered for,” an ICU nurse told ProPublica. “It is enough to provide us with (protective equipment) so that we can take optimal care of these patients, so that we do not infect others or ourselves.”

