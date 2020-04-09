Coronavirus: Ofcom assesses comments of conspiracy theorist David Icke

David icke issued a controversial coronavirus claim yesterday (Image: London Live)

Ofcom confirmed that he was assessing the London Live program after broadcasting controversial comments from conspiracy theorist David Icke, who spoke about the coronavirus.

On Wednesday evening, Icke shared his unfounded opinions in an interview with London Real: COVID-19 and shared unfounded claims about coronavirus, including that mandatory vaccination against virus would be “fascism” and contained “nanotechnology microchips.”

The one-hour 45-minute interview with Icke was part of a longer exchange, which was banned by YouTube on Monday, during which it seemed to justify attacks on 5G masts in the UK, saying that if the introduction of wireless technology continues, human lives will know that this end “.

The 5G theory was discredited by experts, and Public Health England stated that “overall exposure is expected to remain low relative to the guidelines and as such should not have any public health implications.” The new coronavirus is also spreading in some places without a 5G network, including Iran.

After culture secretary Oliver Dowden called on an independent media observer to investigate comments, Ofcom confirmed that he was assessing the segment that was broadcast on the local television station “as a priority.”

To date, 19 complaints have been filed regarding this segment, which aroused controversy even before it was broadcast on social media, rejecting the decision to give theoretical theory to conspiracy during a pandemic.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged Ofcom to investigate (photo: AFP)

After former footballer comments, which remained largely unchallenged, Dowden called on Ofcom to act, saying they were “crazy conspiracy theories.”

He told BBC Radio 4 Today: “You are absolutely right, they are crazy conspiracy theories and no sensible person would give them a moment to think.”

Before the program and during advertising breaks, a message was broadcast: “The views contained in this program are the views of those who express them and are not necessarily London Live.

“For advice on COVID-19, visit gov.uk/coronavirus.”

In the past, Icke has made controversial claims (photo: REX)

In a statement from London Live, he said in a statement to Metro.co.uk: “We are aware of the Secretary of Culture’s comments and have proactively contacted Ofcom to offer our cooperation and support as part of their assessment.

“We will continue to work closely with Ofcom throughout this process.”

YouTube also removed a video from Icke discussing a virus that he claimed had been viewed four million times.

A spokeswoman said in a statement that the platform is trying to limit “the spread of harmful misinformation.”

She added: “We have clear rules that prohibit videos that promote unwarranted coronavirus prevention methods instead of seeking treatment, and we quickly remove videos that violate these policies when they are reported to us.

“Now, any content that disputes the existence or broadcast of Covid-19, as described by the World Health Organization and local Health Authorities, is violating YouTube’s policies.”

It happened after Ofcom last week that a local radio station violated the rules after a guest suggested that the Covid-19 explosion was caused by the implementation of 5G mobile technology.

A spokeswoman for media watch said Uckfield FM guest statements were “not sufficiently questioned” and could “undermine people’s confidence in advice from major sources of information.”

This is not the first time Icke has met with controversy after the issue of conspiracy theories, after he has previously stated in his groundless claims that reptiles rule the world and the royal family are lizards.

Ofcom contacted regarding a comment.

