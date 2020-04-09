Coronavirus: Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant among the stars to thank NHS for paying tribute to the video

A new video of the stars thanking NHS staff for their hard work during the outbreak of coronavirus has included Olivia Coleman and Hugh Grant.

Tom Hiddleston, Billy Ellis, Danny Dyer, Julie Walters, Simon Pegg, David Wallamez, Tandy Newton and many others appear in the video to express their gratitude to health care workers in the UK.

The clip opens with the word “thank you” on the piano and ends with Coleman’s message: “Across the country, people want you to know how unbelievable you are and how grateful you are.

You are an amazing army of brave and amazing people. Thanks.”

The video was released by NHS UK and NHS Improvement as part of #ThankyouThursday, which includes our weekly Clap For Careers, which runs around 8pm nationwide.

Over the past two Thursdays, other films of appreciation have appeared, starring Daniel Craig, Elton John and many more.

The new clip comes as the daily death toll from coronavirus in the UK exceeds 900 for the first time.

