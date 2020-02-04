Coronavirus: only sick passengers get screened at New Zealand borders

Entering New Zealand from the country at the center of a global virus epidemic, an Air China passenger said no one on board his flight had been screened.

The passenger, who did not want to be named, told the Herald that he arrived in Auckland from Beijing on Monday evening.

“There was no one to check the temperature of passengers at customs, through immigration, anywhere,” he said.

“I just got out.”

Even though he and other passengers mentioned that they had recently traveled to Wuhan, they left Auckland airport with only one health brochure, he said.

Military officer in protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, on their way to a hospital in Poland. Photo / AP

These were poles outside of medical screening that he had seen in China, where travelers’ temperatures were raised at several points at Hong Kong airport.

Although he feels good and no one seems sick on his flight, he said the lack of screening made him nervous.

“Each person on the flight wore a mask, protected themselves and tried not to spread anything.

“I’m perfectly fine, but it was very unusual.”

Passenger concerns follow online comments from shocked passengers who recently entered New Zealand without screening.

A passenger, who returned to Auckland via Hong Kong with their family just two days ago, went to Reddit to write about their arrival from voluntary isolation.

They wrote that travelers faced strict precautions at Hong Kong Airport and completed questionnaires on their recent trip.

“At the entrance to Hong Kong International Airport, workers checked documents and only cleared those who had flights within 24 hours.

“Everyone was wearing masks. Before going through security, the temperatures were raised.”

But when they arrived in Auckland, there was no indication of the global coronavirus epidemic, but a few posters and a few people wearing face masks.

“The customs officer who served us didn’t even wear a mask and there was no temperature control,” wrote the passenger.

“Doors E were still open too. It would have been very easy for someone to get through.”

A pilot in a protective suit parks a cargo plane at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan. Photo / AP

Despite extensive media coverage of the coronavirus epidemic, the passenger wrote that he felt the epidemic “did not exist” in New Zealand.

“It was a stark contrast to my experience in China and Hong Kong. I wonder if it was because my flight was from Hong Kong rather than mainland China and because it was early in the morning and that they had not yet implemented the new procedures. They said they would do so in the news. “

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that since Monday, public health personnel have been at Christchurch and Auckland international airports for the arrival of flights from mainland China.

“Staff have taken the temperatures of anyone who is feeling bad and anyone whose temperature is above 38 degrees Celsius will be referred for an appropriate assessment,” he said.

“Yesterday, public health personnel encountered approximately 2,500 passengers on six scheduled flights and 7 passengers and crew on a private flight arriving at Auckland Airport and 230 passengers and crew on a flight arriving at Christchurch International Airport from mainland China. “

None of these travelers met the suspect case definition for a new coronavirus.

In Japan, passengers have their temperature checked before boarding for Wuhan. Photo / Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has recommended those who were in mainland China after February 2 to isolate themselves for two weeks upon arrival in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) has updated its travel advisory and is now recommending that New Zealanders not travel to any part of mainland China.

Additional border measures came into effect on February 2, prohibiting entry into New Zealand to anyone who left or transited through mainland China from February 2, 2020, unless they are new citizens. -Zealanders, permanent residents and their immediate families, from Tokelau, Niue and the Cook Islands, as well as seafarers who used appropriate protective equipment.

“The ministry is working closely with DHBs and public health units across the country and they will keep us informed of any suspected cases.”

.