Coronavirus outbreak: a second American case confirmed in Chicago after the return of a woman from Wuhan, China

CHICAGO – A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, the CDC confirmed on Friday.

The CDC said the patient, a woman in her 60s, is doing well clinically and is in stable condition. She went to Wuhan in late December and returned to the United States on January 13.

The woman had no symptoms when she returned, but began to feel sick a few days after her return, the CDC said. The woman did not take public transportation or attend a public meeting.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health are investigating the location of the woman after her return from China.

It is the second confirmed case in the United States of coronavirus, which has left 26 dead and more than 800 sick in China. The CDC said there will likely be more cases reported in the United States in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier this week, health officials confirmed that a man in Washington State had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Officials said the man in his thirties had recently traveled to Wuhan, where health officials believe the outbreak started in a fresh produce market.

The CDC said more than 60 patients are under investigation in 22 states.

