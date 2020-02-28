coronavirus-outbreak:-additional-covid-19-situations-confirmed-in-two-bay-region-counties,-officers-say

SAN FRANCISCO — Added scenarios of the novel coronavirus have been verified in the Bay Location counties of Solano and Santa Clara, officials explained Friday.

Solano County Public Wellness Officer Dr. Bela. T. Matyas mentioned two new situations inside that county are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who had been quarantined at Travis Air Pressure Base.

“These are two scenarios that are in the record of evacuee scenarios that are transferred to area authorities, so we are obligated to announce them as Solano County scenarios. So they’re not new to the coronavirus overall, but they turn out to be differentiated from the evacuee instances,” Matyas reported.

In Santa Clara County, wellbeing officials verified that county’s third confirmed scenario of coronavirus. Authorities claimed the new scenario is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship in which evacuees are becoming quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

Creating: A lot more details will be additional to this report as they grow to be available.