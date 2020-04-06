Coronavirus outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s “big ego” fever, explains problem – India news

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir for his offer of Rs 50 lakh to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks for doctors and nurses working to fight coronavirus.

As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP for the second time in two days, Arvind Kejriwal also tried to clear the air.

“Gautam ji, thanks for the offer. The problem is not the money, but the availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if we could help get them right away, Del Govt will buy them. Thanks in (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

The BJP’s rampage came after Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal’s deputy, on Saturday, sought central funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was the country’s third-most vulnerable state.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmali Sitharaman, Sisodia allegedly released the Center from the Disaster Fund to the state for 17,000 rupees, but no rupee was awarded to Delhi.

– Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 4, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that his government had requested PPE kits from the Center but none were received.

Subsequently, Gautam Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of “shedding crocodile tears” and “playing the card of victims” in connection with the matter on Saturday.

Gambhir also said he had offered a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Delhi government to buy PPE kits and masks but had not received any feedback.

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 4, 2020

Manoj Tiwari, chairman of the BJP’s Delhi Park Unit, also tweeted about Arvind Kejriwal’s intent, pointing to AAP’s budget of 65,000 rupees crowns and his inability to buy PPE kits worth 1-2 crowns.

On Monday, former cricket once again targeted the Kejriwal-led government.

“CM @ArvindKejriwal and his Dy say funds are needed. Although their mass ego did not allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge another 50 L so that they would not suffer the innocent! “Gambhir posted.

“1 CR would address the urgent needs for masks and PPE kits for at least a few days. I hope they give priority to Delhi,” he said.

At least 24 healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, sanitation staff – have contracted Covid-19 in Delhi and raised questions about the availability of appropriate PPE such as full body suits, glasses, masks, gloves and shoe covers.

Residents of doctors at Safdarjung Hospital in the central center wrote to NGOs asking for PPE kits and masks. Doctors, however, said there was no immediate shortage, but any help was appreciated in the long battle.

Delhi has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday morning that there were 528 cases of coronavirus, including 18 people who were cured of discharge and seven were fatal.

