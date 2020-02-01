Coronavirus outbreak: can face masks really protect you? Here’s what we know

SAN FRANCISCO – As fears grow over the Chinese coronavirus outbreak spreading to the United States, more and more people are looking for ways to protect themselves.

Surgical masks are one of the most requested items, but can they really keep you from getting the virus and should you wear one?

Officials: masks not recommended at this time

Health officials in the United States do not recommend that the general public wear a face mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The reason?

In the United States, only a few cases have been reported and the risk of the general public being exposed to the virus is very minimal.

So, in essence, it would be a waste of time to wear one but there is no harm in doing it.

Many people have told ABC7 News that they feel psychologically better at doing something to protect themselves than doing nothing at all.

But do masks really prevent disease?

It’s a bit conclusive. Most studies on this topic have only been done on workplace health professionals. The general conclusion is that masks make a difference when it comes to reducing the risk of spreading disease to healthcare professionals. However, the benefits of masks for the general public are not well known.

While it can make a difference, it largely depends on the type of germs people are trying to avoid and the type of mask they wear.

Patients should wear masks

The only group of people the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing face masks right now is the one who caught the virus.

The reason is to avoid spreading their germs.

They add that it is generally good practice for any respiratory virus, including the flu.

“You should wear a face mask when you are in the same room with other people and when you visit a health care provider,” says the CDC website.

Surgical masks are designed for this specific purpose and are widely available.

What are the best types of masks?

The CDC has published the following guidelines on two different types of masks: surgical masks and N95 respirators. These two items are usually worn by health care workers who work around sick people.

Surgical masks are commonly found in pharmacies and are in high demand in China at the moment. They sold on many websites after the Chinese government advised anyone coming out to wear a mask.

The CDC says that surgical masks are intended to protect the wearer from “large droplets, plashes or sprays of bodily fluids or other dangerous liquids” as well as to protect others from the wearer’s respiratory emissions. However, the CDC says that these masks do not reliably protect the wearer from inhaling small airborne particles.

However, N95 respirators protect users from small particles and large droplets. The CDC says they can filter 95% of airborne particles.

These masks are recommended by the CDC for healthcare professionals treating patients infected with coronavirus.

The disadvantage of N95 masks is that they must adapt properly to the wearer to be effective. They are supposed to be snug, so if they don’t fit properly, they lose their effectiveness.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.