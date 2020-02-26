coronavirus-outbreak-delays-production-of-wedding-ceremony,-prom-dresses

The outbreak of coronavirus in China is beginning to effects the marriage dress and prom dress industries in the United States.

The virus has shut down factories in China that make wedding ceremony dress in and that is using a toll at bridal shops.

Most prospects who purchased attire earlier are nevertheless obtaining them in time for their weddings – but new shipments could be delayed indefinitely.

“What men and women want to recognize is even if the manufacturing facility wherever the goods are created is up and running perhaps the manufacturing unit exactly where the cloth is produced or the notions are manufactured (is down),” said Lisa Carson, a wedding ceremony dress stylist in Overland Park, Kansas. “So you will find all all those various parts of that provide chain and they have to have to all up on-line.”

It is really not just wedding ceremony attire. Prom and other formal dresses are also becoming impacted by the shutdown of brands in China.