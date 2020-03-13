Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi government to ban sports activities over COVID-19 threat, CM deputy Manish Sisodia said – News in India

The Delhi government on Friday announced a few more preventative steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus disease and banned Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the national capital.

“We have decided to ban any sporting activity where people will gather in huge numbers such as the IPL. Social distance is important to counteract the breakthrough of coronaviruses, “said Delhi’s Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

No seminars, conferences or any major events (over 200 people) will be allowed in Delhi, Sisodia further said.

He also gave the example of South Korea, where 30 people were quarantined and social gatherings continued as is. “The 31st person later spread the virus to 10,000 people. In Delhi, we are trying by all means to prevent it. At the moment, the biggest solution is social distance,” Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that all district judges and the SDM would ensure the strictest adherence to government orders in the city.

Sports gatherings, including the IPL, are banned in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ALLf7J1NUo

– Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 13, 2020

That comes a day after the Delhi government closed all cinemas in the state capital by March 31. “The Delhi government has declared an epidemic coronavirus. We must be careful to contain the disease. All cinemas, schools, colleges in Delhi will be closed by March 31, but exams will continue on schedule. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings, ”said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a crucial meeting to discuss the matter on Thursday.

The Delhi administration also ordered that all offices, shopping malls and other public spaces be disinfected on a daily basis.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government has been striving to keep all its directives in effect for at least a month.

The decision was made under the Epidemics Act of 1897, by order of the Delhi government. Centers on Thursday asked state governments to invoke the 1897 Act, which gives state-level officials the authority to take extraordinary steps to combat the epidemic.

, (TagsToTranslate) IPL