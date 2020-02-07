Coronavirus outbreak: flight with evacuees from Wuhan, China, lands at Travis Air Force Base

Another flight carrying coronavirus evacuees landed at Travis Air Force Base.

Kalitta Air flight 377 came directly from Wuhan, China. The plane landed at the military base just after 3 a.m. to refuel.

Passengers are screened for the virus, before departing for Texas and onward to their final destination in Nebraska.

Anyone with symptoms will be kept in Travis and joined the 178 other evacuees who came earlier this week and are now in quarantine.

Evacuees are also taken to Canada. The plane left Vancouver last night after refueling. The aircraft is now headed to Ontario, Canada, where passengers will spend 14 days in quarantine. Another plane stops in Vancouver this morning before coming to San Diego.

More travel restrictions are coming to prevent the virus from spreading. By February 16, SFO and Mineta San Jose Airport will have no flights to China.

Immigration lawyer James Cai says that many people with US work visas are stranded abroad.

“We have a high level executive, he cannot return because he is not yet a citizen, he has an L1 visa,” said Cai.

Cai says many of his clients rely on H1B visas for half of their workforce. These companies are likely to be affected.

