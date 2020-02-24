[Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Cancelation Of Testament, EXODUS And Dying ANGEL Live performance In Italy]

The February 25 live performance in Milan, Italy that includes Testomony, EXODUS and Dying ANGEL has been canceled owing to a rapidly-spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The 3 bands, who are at present on the street in Europe as portion of “The Bay Strikes Back 2020” tour, will execute in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday (February 24) and Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, February 27.

Quite a few metropolitan areas and cities across northern Italy were being in lockdown Monday as authorities battled to incorporate the virus.

Far more than 200 instances of the virus have been verified in Italy, in which the loss of life toll rose to 5. People today have been banned from leaving infected spots, and law enforcement have been requested to fine any individual caught coming into or leaving specified cities.

The bulk of the conditions are in the northern region of Lombardy, whose funds is Milan.

Officials have not nonetheless tracked down the very first carrier of the virus in the country. “We nonetheless cannot recognize affected person zero, so it really is tricky to forecast attainable new cases,” Angelo Borrelli, head of the country’s Civil Security company, said at a press meeting.

There are now 79,339 scenarios of the virus, named COVID-19, in 30 nations around the world and 2,619 fatalities, in accordance to the most recent figures from the Entire world Overall health Business.