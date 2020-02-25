coronavirus-outbreak-forces-testament-and-exodus-to-terminate-present

Testomony have been forced to pull a show in Italy owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The thrash icons have cancelled their demonstrate with Exodus and Death Angel at Milan’s Trezzo Stay Club this night (February 25) immediately after Italian authorities cancelled community events in the area as a precautionary evaluate versus the spread of the virus.

The band tweeted: “EMERGENCY – Milano, Italy clearly show for tomorrow two/25 has been CANCELLED owing to community health fears.”

Numerous towns and metropolitan areas in Northern Italy have been set in lockdown immediately after 200 situations of the virus were confirmed.

In accordance to an Instagram submit from assistance band Death Angel, the next display, in Zurich, will go forward as planned.