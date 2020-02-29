coronavirus-outbreak:-further-covid-19-conditions-confirmed-in-solano-and-santa-clara-counties,-officials-say

SAN FRANCISCO — More scenarios of the novel coronavirus have been verified in Solano County and Santa Clara County, officials say.

Solano County Community Overall health Officer Bela. T. Matyas, MD, MPH claimed two a lot more scenarios inside of the county are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who were quarantined at Travis Air Power Foundation.

“These are two scenarios that are in the listing of evacuee instances that are transferred to nearby authorities, so we are obligated to announce them as Solano County situations. So they are not new to the coronavirus total, but they come to be differentiated from the evacuee situations,” Matyas said.

The two individuals from the cruise ship tested good for the health issues in Japan, then when they arrived at the Air Power foundation in Fairfield, one particular was lately verified by the CDC. The other specific, is awaiting check results from the CDC, Solano County officials say. They have been produced from Travis Airforce Foundation by the CDC, but immediately transferred to different health and fitness care services. They are now in dwelling isolation right until cleared by Solano Public Wellness officials.

“It has turned out that a pair of people persons are Solano County people, so we transferred obligation from the federal quarantine, or federal isolation, to community isolation,” Matyas reported. “We did that so that we can get them back into their property, and it can be a lot a lot more cozy for them to be in their residence than in the medical center.”

He says the two people are not a threat to the public and house isolation is most popular as it frees up space for other patients in the clinic.

Wellness officers in the exact county are even now investigating people today who could have arrive in get hold of with the to start with confirmed case in Solano County, a client who is now hospitalized.

Wellbeing officers also confirmed the 3rd circumstance of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County on Friday.

Authorities say the individual is an more mature adult girl who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness. Her infectious disorder medical doctor contacted the Public Wellness Department to request novel coronavirus testing and acquired final results Thursday night.

The new confirmed situation is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where evacuees are becoming quarantined at Travis Air Power Foundation.

The new COVID-19 circumstance is an occasion of community distribute, this means the individual had no regarded exposure to the virus by means of journey or near get in touch with with a regarded contaminated person, Santa Clara County wellness officials say.

“This new scenario suggests that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is nonetheless not clear,” Wellness Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Section Dr. Sara Cody explained. “I comprehend this might be about to listen to, but this is what we have been preparing for. Now we want to start out getting supplemental steps to sluggish down the distribute of the ailment.”

“Community distribute means spread of an health issues for which the supply of infection is mysterious. It can be also possible, nonetheless, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was contaminated,” the CDC spelled out in their statement.

Owing to health care privateness requirements, officers are not releasing any other facts about the patient’s identification. Authorities have been working to detect contacts.

In a push meeting, Dr. Cody said this situation is a sign that it really is time for community wellness companies to shift their strategies in how to respond to the novel coronavirus.

“Public well being actions that we have taken so much, isolation, quarantine, get hold of tracing and vacation limits have assisted to slow the unfold of disorder, and we will go on to put into practice them,” Cody said. “We will proceed to trace shut contacts of our situations to limit the unfold of the virus, but now we have to add other public wellness applications to the blend. So now that we have a situation who did not not long ago journey, or occur in contact with anybody shut to be sick, what does that suggest? What we know now is that the virus is right here, it truly is existing at some degree, but however do not know to what diploma. An vital precedence thus, for us, is to carry out general public wellness surveillance to decide the extent of what’s happening.”

The County of Santa Clara Public Well being Department is performing intently with the CDC and suggest these actions for men and women and communities to stay healthful amid the COVID-19 outbreak:



Continue to keep your palms clean. It is just one of the most vital ways you can get to stay clear of obtaining ill and spreading germs to others. And usually have to have to address your cough and stay dwelling when you are sick.

Start out performing on not touching your face for the reason that one way viruses unfold is when you contact your personal mouth, nose or eyes.

Considering that we know the disorder is below, we all need to continue to be absent from people today who are unwell.

Commence imagining about spouse and children preparedness, how to consider care of ill loved ones although not acquiring infected. Imagine about a room to isolate a sick man or woman.

Officials dealt with the new COVID-19 circumstance by using neighborhood distribute in Santa Clara County. See comprehensive push meeting in this article:

