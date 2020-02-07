Coronavirus outbreak halves Shiseido’s sales in China and may delay delivery of Nintendo

In China, sales of cosmetic products sold under the major brands of Shiseido Co. declined 55 percent over the previous year during the New Year holidays, due to the outbreak of a new corona virus originating in Wuhan, central China Japanese companies on Thursday with.

The spread of the fatal pneumonia virus also pushed sales to foreign tourists to Japan 40 percent between January 24 and 30, Shiseido President Masahiko Uotani said at a press conference.

Shiseido, a brand popular with Chinese consumers, whose sales in China account for 20 percent of total sales, will reduce marketing activities in China by April, Uotani said.

The company announced net income through December and forecast net income of 77.5 billion yen ($ 705 million), up 5.4 percent year-over-year, and pre-tax profit of 117 billion yen (7.6 percent) with sales of 7.6 percent, 1.22 trillion, plus 7.8 percent.

But Uotani said the earnings forecast does not take into account the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

“We didn’t project the impact on earnings because we don’t know how hard the virus will hit our businesses,” he said.

“We hope to make a clear forecast when we report medium-term profits.”

Shiseido will prepare an interim report that the spread of the virus will end in the second half of 2020.

Nintendo Co. is one of the companies affected by the outbreak.

The company anticipates a delay in delivery of its China-made switch game consoles to the Japanese market on Thursday as the virus is expected to affect production.

Nintendo also announced that the Switch Lite portable game console and popular software titles, including Ring Fit Adventure, will ship later than planned.

Reservations for the Special Edition Switch Set featuring Animal Crossing: New Horizons game character designs have also been postponed. Nintendo originally intended to take reservations on Saturday. No new date has been set.