Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03911%

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03912%

The U.S. Army UU. And South Korea is taking into consideration lowering coaching at the command put up because of to escalating issues about the coronavirus, the protection ministers of equally nations declared.

“I am absolutely sure that we will be fully ready to experience any danger we will facial area alongside one another,” stated US Protection Secretary Mark Esper at a press convention with his South Korean counterpart in the Pentagon.

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03913% %MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03914%

The conclusion will come when the federal government stated there have been 13 confirmed instances of coronaviruses in the South Korean army.

Furthermore:

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03915%

%MINIFYHTMLa5c77ae5cbfaf23e894500160bfae03916%

So significantly, South Korean authorities have counted a complete of 833 folks contaminated with the virus in the nation, even though 7 fatalities have been also associated to the outbreak.

Much more than 28,000 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against attainable threats from North Korea.

Here are the hottest updates:

Tuesday, February 25

Trump says the coronavirus is under handle in the U.S. UU.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, stated Tuesday that the coronavirus was below handle in the United States, introducing that he believed the inventory market place, which fell on Monday thanks to issues about the speedily spreading illness, ” I was starting up to search extremely fantastic! “

“The coronavirus is extremely controlled in the United States,” Trump, who visits India, explained on Twitter.

“We are in contact with all and all relevant nations around the world. The CDC and World Health have been performing challenging and pretty intelligently. The Stock Current market began to search great for me!” he reported.

Kuwait suspends flights to and from Iraq: condition news agency

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has suspended all its flights to and from Iraq for fear of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA claimed.

The statement was issued in accordance with the directions of the Kuwait Ministry of Overall health.

The effect on the economy could be “very solid,quot: the Primary Minister of Italy, Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte explained that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economic system could be “incredibly potent.”

“The economic impact could be very sturdy. At this time we can determine that there will be a adverse economic affect, we are not but in a posture to forecast what will transpire,” he advised reporters.

Examine the updates on Monday, February 24 here.