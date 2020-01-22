Coronavirus outbreak in China: number of infections could be much higher than official figures

The Chinese government has quarantined the hometown of the deadly coronavirus and plans to shut down the airport and public transportation, according to information posted on the country’s social media.

China may also have significantly underreported the number of people infected with a mysterious coronavirus that has since spread around the world.

The number of deaths from the virus, which originated in China, has risen to 17 – almost doubling in the past 24 hours – according to officials in Hubei province. More than 500 people are infected.

But there are fears that this figure will reach 10,000, with warnings that the new strain is “as deadly as the Spanish flu”, which has killed 50 million people.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an expert in mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said the death rate was “about the same as for the Spanish flu epidemic, about one in 50”.

The virus, which causes symptoms of pneumonia, was discovered in late December in the metropolis of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

Health officials in protective gear against hazardous materials check the body temperature of passengers arriving from Wuhan City. Photo / AP

Chinese authorities have previously counted 470 infected people across the country. But The Guardian’s report suggests that the actual number could reach 1,700.

Relatives told the publication that some Chinese hospitals do not test the virus for patients.

A man named Huang says his mother was admitted to the hospital with fever and cough.

She has not been tested for the mysterious disease, nor quarantined of other patients.

She died on January 14 – the official cause of death being listed as severe pneumonia. Two doctors privately told the family that they probably got the coronavirus, but did not provide any documents.

The woman’s family was allegedly pressured to cremate her body. The staff subsequently disinfected the vehicle in which they had traveled and discarded the combinations of hazardous materials.

Incidents of the disease have also been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

There has been a suspected case of the virus in Australia, with a man placed in solitary confinement in Brisbane for fear that he might have contracted it in China. He has since been laundered and released from his family isolation.

A hospital staff member looks out of a window at the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center. Photo / AP Staff move containers of biological waste past the entrance to the Wuhan medical treatment center. Photo / AP Travelers wear face masks when they line up at the turnstiles at a Nantong train station in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province. Photo / AP

An Australian doctor ordered the tests when the man developed flu-like symptoms after returning home after visiting Wuhan City.

He has since been released from solitary confinement, Queensland Health confirming that he was no longer experiencing symptoms.

READ MORE:

• Everything you need to know about the virus epidemic in China

• Spread of coronavirus in China puts millions on alert

• First American case of potentially fatal coronavirus confirmed in Washington State

• Premium – Chinese coronavirus hit airline stocks, travel industry prepares for fallout

Several countries have increased border health checks to guard against the spread of the disease, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The new coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a disease that killed 800 people worldwide during a 2002-2003 pandemic that also started in China.

Chinese scientists have said the new coronavirus may have been transmitted through the illegal wildlife trade.

The director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, said the virus would come from a market in Wuhan, from where it mutated and became transmissible from person to person.

A health official observes travelers on a thermographic monitor at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. Photo / AP

“From what we know, the source was the wild animals sold in the seafood market,” Gao told reporters on Wednesday.

“This wild animal’s virus is gradually mutating.”

PROHIBITION OF NORTH KOREA

North Korea has decided to ban foreign tourists from entering the country in order to guard against the spread of a deadly virus from China.

The deadly Chinese virus continues to spread. Photo / 123RF

The announcement was made by the main operator, Young Pioneer Tours, with the company saying it had been informed that North Korea was temporarily not allowing tourists due to the spread of the coronavirus, which was named 2019 -nCoV.

The mystery virus has appeared in the city of Wuhan, China, and has so far killed at least nine people, with 440 confirmed cases and nearly 1,400 people under medical observation.

Most of the foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese or people of other nationalities who travel north from China, its main diplomatic ally and the greatest aid benefactor.

.