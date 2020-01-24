Coronavirus outbreak in China postpones World Cup boxing match

Phil Jay 01/24/2020

A two-belt World Cup match for February 1 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China.

Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol, scheduled to take place in Hainan next month, will now take place at a later date. The venue is now likely to be the USA.

In the current situation, which is monitored by the World Health Organization, a deadly flu infection was killed in several people.

Officials spreading across the United States and the United Kingdom are struggling to contain the easily transmitted disease.

It is reported that millions of people in Wuhan have been quarantined where the virus originated. Plus the area with several cities.

Precautions are also taken in every country that has had connecting flights to the region.

Top Rank organizers made a statement on the delicious super lightweight fight and said: “Jose Ramirez ‘WBC / WBO welterweight world title defense against former world champion Viktor” The Iceman “Postol has been postponed due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China.

“It was originally scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN from Mission Hills Haikou in Hainan, China on Saturday, February 1st.

“The duel between Ramirez and Postol will take place at a time and place to be determined.”

ARUM

Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, added: “The health and safety of our fighters and everyone who works at the event is the most important thing.

“We hope that the situation will be brought under control soon. We look forward to hosting events in Mission Hills Haikou in the near future. “

The delay has a positive impact on Josh Taylor’s new top rank. The Scotsman had hoped to be able to face the winner of Ramirez against Postol in the summer.

Taylor will shortly make his debut under Arum’s banner. The WBSS winner may now have to wait a little longer to meet Ramirez or Postol in a four-title battle.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay