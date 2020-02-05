Coronavirus outbreak: more Chinese evacuees land in California

FAIRFIELD, California (KABC) – In the midst of a growing coronavirus outbreak in China, two more flights with US evacuees leave Wuhan and land in California.

The two flights, carrying approximately 350 passengers, will initially land at the Travis Air Force base in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.

One of the flights will fill up with Travis, then head to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego.

Travis and Miramar both prepared to house the evacuees separately from other base personnel for around 14 days.

The Miramar commander sent a letter to base personnel and families preparing them for “minor changes in everyday life around the base” regarding the quarantine of the evacuees.

“The returnees will be confined throughout quarantine and there will be no contact with DOD staff,” said the letter. “I cannot give you a deadline for completion, but what I do know is that the duration of quarantine is 14 days. Finally, you should know that anyone with symptoms during the quarantine period will be transferred out of the station for treatment. ” ‘

Evacuees will be screened by medical staff at the Center for Disease Control upon arrival and transferred to a quarantine site at the base, where they will reside for a 14-day quarantine mandated by the federal government in the Consolidated Bachel Quarters or Miramar Inn of the base, officials said.

The flights were chartered by the United States Department of State.

Four military bases are on standby to house those who are to be screened for coronavirus. Travis is ready to quarantine those arriving from China for at least 14 days during the month of February.

Evacuees will be screened for coronavirus several times before landing at Travis Air Force Base. They will be quarantined at the Westwind Inn on the same base according to the Pentagon with the CDC in charge of their care and safety.

Travis Air Base provides facilities to accommodate up to 250 evacuees.

The base employs approximately 14,000 people. Some Fairfield residents are concerned.

“There are people out there with compromised immune systems and that would be detrimental to them and I know they are very nervous that this is going to happen in our community,” said CJ Kaialoa, a resident of Fairfield. .

Resident Megan Payne had a different opinion.

“I’m not worried because the flu virus kills more people than the coronavirus,” said Payne.

No member or external resident will have contact with more than 200 people to isolate on the base. Only the CDC will be in contact with the evacuees for the next few weeks.

The City News Service contributed to this report.

