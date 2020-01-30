Coronavirus outbreak: quarantine ordered for American transported from China who attempted to leave March Air Force Base in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) – A quarantine order was issued Thursday for one of the nearly 200 Americans who evacuated the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic and arrived at the March March air base in Riverside after officials said the person had attempted to leave the base.

Riverside County public health officials have made the order, requiring that the person who landed on a U.S. State Department chartered plane Thursday remains for the duration of the incubation period or until otherwise authorized.

“This action was taken because of the unknown risk to the public if someone left MARB early without undergoing a full health assessment,” officials said in a statement.

All other passengers on the Wuhan, China flight were also ordered to stay at the base and continue to be assessed. Additional details of the incident were not immediately released.

The incident occurred when the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global emergency after the number of cases increased tenfold in a week.

In the United States, six people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including one in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The first human-to-human spread of the new virus to the United States from China was announced on Thursday.

The individual is married to the Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the epidemic. Cases of infectious virus have spread to other people in a home or workplace in China and elsewhere.

China first informed the WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists rush to understand exactly how the virus spreads and how serious it is.

