Coronavirus outbreak: quarantine will be lifted for nearly 200 evacuated at the air base in March

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) – Nearly 200 evacuees end a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have lived since their departure from China following the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Authorities say quarantine ends Tuesday at 9:30 am for 195 people detained at March Air Reserve Base.

None has tested positive for the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people abroad. However, a final examination will be carried out before the evacuees, many of whom work for the United States Department of State, are allowed to leave.

The detainees were isolated from base personnel – who were not at increased risk of infection – and were not allowed to leave a fenced area, officials said.

A few days after his arrival, an evacuee attempted to leave the base and was ordered to remain for the duration of the incubation period or until he is otherwise authorized. Officials said the unidentified person did not try to escape, but simply tried to leave before the end of the 72-hour surveillance period. The person then remained during the 14-day incubation period.

After their release, evacuees will board buses going to Los Angeles International Airport or to Ontario International Airport. A dozen people will remain on the base until Wednesday, when they can get travel charges.

The first confirmed case of new coronavirus was found among hundreds of people evacuated from China to military bases in the United States.

The case was diagnosed in evacuees from the Miramar Marine base in San Diego. A second person is being evaluated for possibly having the virus.

“The two patients are doing well with minimal symptoms,” according to the UC San Diego health system.

The Miramar group was originally thought to be free of coronaviruses. Four people had been isolated in a hospital after showing symptoms, but on Sunday, the federal health authorities said that they had been tested negative and that they were sent back to the base.

On Monday morning, however, officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed county health officials that “additional tests have revealed that one of the four patients is positive” for a new coronavirus and that the person was returned to hospital segregation, UC San Diego Health told me.

It is the seventh confirmed case of new coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

The person confirmed that the illness arrived at Miramar on February 5 from Wuhan. This closed city of 11 million people is the epicenter of the highly contagious disease, which has killed more than 1,000 people abroad.

Recent charter flights have returned hundreds of people to the United States and are being held in quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuees taken to Travis air base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus, but none of these possible cases have been confirmed, authorities said.

No symptoms were reported among evacuees from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or from a Nebraska National Guard training base in Omaha.

Worldwide, there are at least 43,000 cases of coronavirus infection. In China, where the epidemic is centered around Wuhan, authorities have announced that the death toll has recently exceeded 1,000.

The epidemic resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of American citizens on flights chartered by the State Department of China to American military bases, where they were subjected to thorough control and 14-day quarantine.

Cruise ships have also been quarantined and isolated, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

