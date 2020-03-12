Coronavirus outbreak: Spectator in World Cup final for India against woman in Austria, woman diagnosed with COVID-19 – cricket

A spectator who attended the World Cup final for India against Australia against T20 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on May 8 was diagnosed with a new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Melbourne Cricket Ground administration has confirmed.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has warned of a patron’s diagnosis and classified it as low risk of COVID-19 spreading to members and staff surrounding them. The patron sat at Level 2 of the North Stand at MCG, in Section N42, “says Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ground managers in a statement.

MCC, as MCG Country Managers, is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women’s World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday, March 8, has now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That person is believed to have taken the N42 spot in the women’s T20 World Cup final hosted by Australia after beating India by 85. Authorities, however, said the risk of infecting others was low.

“DHHS recommends that those who sat in the N42 at a Sunday event should continue their normal routine normally, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and if they have any flu-like symptoms, consult a doctor,” the statement added.

A record number of people took part in the World Cup final in India against Australia on Sunday. The ICC reported that 86,174 people attended the India vs Australia final at the MCG. This is the record for a women’s sporting event in Australia and at the same time it becomes the most visited women’s cricket match in the history of sport.

Much was expected by Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm, but as fate would have it, India’s women’s cricket team may have booked its worst performance at the T20 Women’s World Cup for the finals. They are outnumbered in all three divisions, to say the least, as hosts Australia win their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating a whopping 85 cricket runs in Melbourne on Sunday.

The gap between the two sides was so large that the predictor of victory never climbed to more than 20% in favor of India for the duration of the finals.

Batting first, Australia posted 184 for 4 – their highest ever World Cup result as the Indian bowlers had no answer to the attack by Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. And even when they did, the Poles let them down. Both Healy and Mooney remained lost in the game. Healy, who was 9 when she was shot down by Shafali Verma, went on to score 75 of only 39 balls, while Mooney, who dropped to 8, struck out a displeasing 78.

In response, Indian fights were not good. Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen made their way through the ranks of the guests to push them 99 each.

