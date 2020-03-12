Coronavirus outbreak: Two foreign players in IPL are in doubt after fresh visa restrictions – cricket

The involvement of foreign players in this year’s IPL has been called into serious doubt after the government ordered fresh visa restrictions to curb the spread of new coronaviruses, even as the BCCI has decided to adopt a waiting policy for now.

BCCI will wait for the next few days to decide on its next course of action after the government issued new advisory bans banning all existing foreign visas, except for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, by April 15, in light of new positive cases of the new coronavirus in the land.

“Please give us two days. It is not possible to give you specific details at this time,” a senior board member told PTI on Wednesday.

India has reported 60 positive epidemic cases leading to over 4,000 deaths worldwide.

Have the option of an IPL to be played from March 29 in the empty stadiums, but a decision will only be made at the league board meeting in Mumbai on March 14.

BCCI is nervous about 60 foreign cricketers traveling to India for the IPL.

The board said it was not yet clear if visas for these players were canceled.

“All existing visas except diplomatic, official, UN / international organizations, employment visas and project visas are suspended until 15 April 2020. This will take effect on 1200GMT on 13 March 2020 at the port of departure,” a statement from The government said.

The pressure has grown since the games of the T20 Legend match in Pune, which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, were canceled.

The fate of the PIL will be heard in the Madras High Court on Thursday.

And amid the Maharashtra government’s ability to ban IPL games in the state, the only viable solution is to play matches in empty stadiums. This will save broadcasters from losing advertising money because matches are secured, meaning that both BCCI and franchisees will return most of their investment.

