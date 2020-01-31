Coronavirus outbreak: US Department of State issues warning not to travel to China

The US State Department has issued a “do not travel” warning to China as concerns about the coronavirus epidemic grow.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the epidemic is a global emergency.

“Those currently in China should consider leaving commercially. The State Department has asked that all non-essential personnel of the United States government postpone their trip to China in light of the new coronavirus,” said Thursday the State Department in a travel advisory.

Coronavirus: what you need to know

China first informed the WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. To date, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists rush to understand exactly how the virus spreads and how serious it is.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea have confirmed their first human-to-human spread of coronavirus. In the United States, the man is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the epidemic.

In order to contain the new coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air, road and rail travel in the Wuhan area and imposed travel and other activities across the country.

The State Department also ordered the departure from Wuhan of all non-emergency US personnel and their families.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

