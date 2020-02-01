Coronavirus outbreak: US quarantines US evacuees from China at March Air Reserve base

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – American health officials on Friday issued a quarantine order for the 195 American evacuees from China, the first time in half a century that the government has taken such action.

The evacuees were taken on a charter flight earlier this week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the new virus epidemic. They will spend two weeks at a military base in southern California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The CDC said it was the first federal quarantine since the 1960s, when a decision was made due to concerns about the potential spread of smallpox.

“We understand that this action may seem drastic. We would prefer to be reminded of the overreaction rather than the under-reaction,” said CDC Dr Nancy Messonnier.

On the flight were US government employees, their families, and other Americans who lived in Wuhan. Health officials initially said the evacuees were asked to stay at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, for three days of monitoring and testing. Authorities estimate that it can take up to 14 days for an infected person to develop symptoms.

As of Friday morning, none of the Americans housed at the base had shown signs of illness, according to Jose Arballo Jr., spokesman for the Riverside County Public Health Agency. Messonnier said the passenger test results are still coming. All have been negative so far.

Messonnier said it is still not clear how dangerous the virus is. She said government officials were motivated to issue the quarantine order after seeing a dramatic increase this week in the number of reported illnesses and deaths in China.

The new virus is a cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused epidemics in the past. Since December, it has disgusted thousands, mainly in China, and has killed more than 200.

In the meantime, the State Department is planning additional flights for the Americans to Wuhan. All passengers will be screened before departure, said an agency official. The CDC is working to determine how these travelers will be treated, said Messonnier.

The U.S. has advised against travel to China and confirmed the first person-to-person virus spread in the country on Thursday, the husband of a Chicago woman who fell ill after returning from a trip to Wuhan. . He is the sixth patient in the United States and the only one who has not been to China.

At the military base, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, the evacuees remain in hotel-style accommodation on the base and have spent time walking and exercising in a grassy area, some wearing masks, said Arballo. Since arriving at the base, they have had blood tests and samples of their nose, throat and mouth.

One person attempted to leave the base on Wednesday evening and was quarantined by the county.

“This action was taken because of the unknown risk to the public if someone left MARB early without undergoing a full health assessment,” officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred when the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global emergency after the number of cases increased tenfold in a week.

Friday, CDC doctor Martin Cetron said the incident did not prompt the federal quarantine decision.

There are potential drawbacks to issuing such an order, recognized Cetron.

“It is clear that there are consequences if it is not done correctly, if it induces fear and stigma,” he said.

One of the evacuees is Jarred Evans, who had moved to Wuhan several years ago to play in a Chinese football league. The New York native played at the University of Cincinnati in 2014-15.

“I’m still wearing my mask and I’m still wearing my gloves,” Evans said in a telephone interview Thursday evening.

Before the epidemic set in, Evans said city residents of 11 million people were happy as they prepared for the Lunar New Year holiday season.

Then the Chinese government closed the city, banning buses, trains, taxis and personal cars, and the military patrolled certain streets. He compared its deserted atmosphere to a ghost town in the Old West.

“Imagine the closure of New York,” he said. “I was completely scared at first, because I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen.”

He said the charter passengers cheered and cheered when the plane landed at California base after a refueling stopover in Anchorage, Alaska.

Evans said he was not used to being confined.

“But to protect myself, I have to do it,” he said.

