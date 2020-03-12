Coronavirus outbreak: Valspar Championship to be played without the need of spectators in Palm Harbor

Paul Casey tees off on the 14th gap throughout the final spherical of the Valspar Championship golf event Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Picture/Mike Carlson)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Valspar Championship golfing tournament will go on as scheduled later on this thirty day period – but without having fans.

The PGA Tour declared Thursday that all its gatherings will move forward as scheduled but without spectators. The new rule is in location by the Valero Texas Open up in late March and early April.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump this early morning, and I spoke to Governor Ron DeSantis a few several hours in the past as very well. Our team is in regular communication with nearby health and fitness authorities in each market place in which our tournaments are performed,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan explained in a statement. “Both the White Household and the governor’s office have been and are supportive of the precautionary actions we have taken to this position.

In a tweet, the Valspar Championship claimed more particulars would observe.

“This is a hard scenario, a person with effects that affect our players, supporters and the communities in which we perform. As I stated earlier this 7 days, we’ve experienced a staff in put that has been meticulously checking and assessing the condition and its implications for a number of months,” Monahan claimed. “We’ve weighed all the choices, and I enjoy the input and collaboration throughout the TOUR, our market, our partners and our members that obtained us to this issue. We’ll keep on with that collaboration, and I want to thank our enthusiasts for supporting the PGA TOUR.”

