Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one talks about recovery speed – world news

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is increasing. More than 100,000 people have been infected with the virus since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. Globally, more than 4,000 people have been killed, but there is a step up with the coronavirus crisis that no one seems to be talking about.

The value of recovery from coronavirus infection is worth considering. According to China’s National Health Commission, more than 60,000 have been recovered from more than 80,000 confirmed cases in the country. This means more than 70 percent of the recovery rate for coronavirus patients in China.

Now looking at the global picture, Johns Hopkins University estimates that 68,219 coronavirus patients out of a total of 126,116 cases worldwide have been successfully recovered and discharged – over 50 percent infected worldwide. The University ‘coronavirus resource center’ keeps track of the latest statistics and shares them as an interactive map compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Last updated on March 12.

Also read: Visit a clinic or self-isolate? What to do when you suspect a coronavirus

On March 9, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said 80 percent of coronavirus patients worldwide would “recover”.

Also watch | Coronavirus: What we know and what we don’t have

Last week, a leading Indian researcher and scientist said that four out of five people who tested positive for coronavirus would improve on their own. Gagandeep Kang became the first Native American elected member of the Royal Society in London last year.

Also read, “Do not simply go to any clinic or hospital for coronaviruses,” doctors say

She said four out of five people will improve on their own and may not need anything more than medicines like paracetamol for fever and cough, PTI news agency reported.

“There is no need for us all to worry or panic too much. We are exposed to viruses every day. Make sure your hands are well washed, wiped or used on a surface disinfectant. Avoid touching your face,” she said.

, [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus