Coronavirus outbreak: Wisconsin resident becomes the 12th US case of new virus from China, death toll stands at 563, officials say

MADISON, Wisconsin – A Wisconsin resident was sickened by a new virus that originated in China and has spread around the world, the first case in the state and just the 12th in the country.

Public health officials said on Wednesday that the patient was an adult “with a travel history to Beijing”.

Health officials said the resident was isolated at home and well, but did not specify the patient’s age or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services, Office of Communicable Diseases, said the person had never been hospitalized but had been assessed and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Other cases in the United States have been reported in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Arizona.

China has reported 73 more deaths, bringing its total to 563, while the World Health Organization has asked for more funds to help countries fight the spread of the disease.

Health officials in Asia quarantined two cruise lines with some 5,400 people on board.

Ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught in a global health emergency that seems to be getting worse by the day. In the port city of Yokohama, health workers say 10 more people from the Diamond Princess have been confirmed to be sick with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked for $ 675 million to help countries combat the expected spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, two planes carrying hundreds of American evacuees from China arrived at a military base in California.

Evacuees are the second wave of Americans rushed out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of an epidemic that has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide.

Evacuees will be screened by medical staff at the Center for Disease Control upon arrival and some will be transferred to a quarantine site at the base, where they will reside for 14 days, federally mandated at the base. Others will go to the Miramar Marine Corps air station in San Diego for quarantine.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, which can appear between two and 14 days after someone has been exposed to the virus. Health officials said the symptoms ranged from a mild illness, such as a cold, to severe pneumonia.

Health officials recommend preventing the spread of the virus by washing your hands frequently and staying home when sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

