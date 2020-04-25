Coronavirus pandemic boosts an economist’s warning about inequality from the United States to Italy in West Africa

BALTIMORE >> Against all odds, Thomas Piketty pocketed a small fortune from the publication of a heavy book on the dangers of economic inequality and the necessity of wealth taxes.

The money he earned in 2014 international best-seller, “Capital of the Vintage Century,” he said, only boosted the French economist’s discomfort and concentration of wealth among a privileged few.

Piketty said he pays a 60% tax on his book salary and spends only a fraction of it to upgrade his lifestyle. The rest he packs into a bank account – waiting, he said, for a political transformation that could lead France to impose a 90% wealth tax on very wealthy people like himself.

“I’m already incredibly lucky,” she said in a recent video-conference interview from her chic white-walled Parisian apartment. “I have enough.”

Piketty’s research helped define a debate about the consequences of concentrating so much money and property among some. His warning came at a time of coincidence: the coronavirus was suddenly exposed, in real time, to the human impact of the seemingly abstract data and research chart it produced.

Now Piketty is out with a new book, a Manifesto for Political Change called “Capital and Ideology” that was published last month in the United States. Dedicating their balance to more than 1,100 pages, he argues that any nation’s degree of inequality derives directly from political decisions – decisions that can be reversed if governments have the will to do so. It follows the late last year release of a documentary film that was inspired by Piketty’s previous book.

With stunning speed, the viral epidemic has inflicted disproportionate suffering on the poorest communities. Even in nation’s wealth, a majority of homes that suddenly became vulnerable as mountain layoffs and economies were drained. All of that is intensifying political pressure as the disease increasingly exposes the scope of inequality from the United States to Italy to West Africa.

“This is a crisis that shows a virulence inequality,” Piketty warns.

Delivery workers on bicycles around Paris, he noted, are risking their lives because they need money. Millions of migrant workers in India have been left homeless as the business of these nations has closed.

A central question for Piketty is whether the crisis will prove to be a catalyst that drives policy change – from paid sick leave to government-provided health care to a row in the tax code – that could narrow the wealth gap. Or not.

Economists, including those recently surveyed by the University of Chicago, warn that the epidemic will worsen already high levels of inequality in the United States. Even accounting for $ 2 trillion-more in government aid, 84% of the economists surveyed said that low-income workers would suffer a greater income hit than those more affluent would.

Separately, 91% said the pandemic would widen gaps in quality education between poor and rich households. And 95% said that death would disproportionately occur among disadvantaged groups such as the working poor and African-Americans.

Jose Scheinkman, an economist at Columbia University, said “this difference was less pronounced if the United States had universal health care.”

The Trump administration opposed the use of tax increases on the rich to cushion economic damage to the poor and middle classes. The administration has stepped up tax cuts as a solution to inequality, on the premise that lower taxes will inevitably drive faster growth.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser, defended the existing structure of the U.S. economy in an interview with FOX business network.

“Why should we raise taxes? Kudlow said.” Let’s let people keep their own money, get them a job, have a solid business, let them keep their own money. “

Arguing from the opposite polar view, Piketty believes not only in a wealth tax, but in adjusting property taxes based on home equity. When he talks about “participatory socialism,” the French economist does not embrace the idea of ​​public ownership but rather “private property for all.” The goal, he said, is to dilute the concentration of real estate in the hands of some people.

These ideas would promote the notion of economic growth that relies on low tax rates for capital gains from investment. But Piketty argues that much of the economic growth enjoyed in the United States has arisen from its commitment to education that improves the skills of its people, rather than from its tax policy.

It is far from clear that the viral epidemic will force the kind of political change in the United States and Europe that Piketty predicted. Many working-class voters conspired with the Trump administration, which favored an end to low-tariff trade and to lower immigration. With a shift among the working class voters to a more nationalist vision of government has emerged in advanced economies such as France and Germany, Piketty noted.

Democratic voters in this year’s presidential primary bypass the meaningless meaning. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, both of whom are strong with defending tax wealth. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has more centrist economic views, was chosen instead.

Piketty suggests that his survey of history indicates that voters could either shift toward his ideas in the aftermath of a crisis – or reject them entirely and embrace more complete nationalism.

“In times of crisis like this, we have today, there are different possible rides that can be taken,” Piketty said. “It could really go both ways.”