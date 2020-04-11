Coronavirus pandemic highlights barriers to health care in transgender community

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of billions of people, and the world is being forced to cope with the sudden loss of work, security, and regular medical care. But for those who identify as transgender, these barriers have existed for years, and supporters fear that a pandemic might only make them worse.

A transgender woman named Jane, who was afraid of security, improved her access to health care by placing her home in a right-hand town along the Gulf of Florida in a homeless shelter in New York City. She has been waiting years for gender-checking surgery, and finally two of the necessary procedures have been scheduled for the coming months.

However, as the coronavirus began to rampage throughout the country, governors of many states, including New York, ordered hospitals to cancel or postpone elective procedures. Now, with Jane’s face feminization surgery The orchiectomy [surgery to remove the testicles] has been canceled until further notice.

Jane told CBS News, “All I have done and progress has been taken.” “… No one knows when this will end, so we’re all just sitting, being tortured.”

Many transgender people have been hurt during the deadly #coronavirus public health crisis due to postponement of positive gender surgery.

—National Center for Transgender Equality [@TransEquality] April 7, 2020

Amitawadine, a stranger of non-binary Fam, is the founding director of Miller Memoire, a non-profit organization that defends and supports the LGBTQ people who have survived child sexual abuse. They stated that undergoing surgery is a matter of “life or death” for those living with gender dysphoria that causes pain due to a mismatch between biological gender and gender identity.

“Many of us are struggling with suicidal thoughts because of dissonance in what we see physically and physically, how we think about ourselves, and how we experience gender.” Told CBS News. “Performing these surgeries is a way to gain more coordination about who they truly are.”

She said her life was “frozen” before Jane began the transition.

“I was not happy. I was depressed,” she said. “I couldn’t understand my bigger purpose”

But now that procedures and other health care have been put on hold, advocates say that Jane and others are at serious risk of more harmful health problems.

Transgender and non-binary people, even if they do not catch it, will also be affected by the coronavirus.

I feel to everyone who has to postpone a life-saving trans-related medication, procedure, or surgery.

— 🧠🏳️‍🌈 Faye Fahrenheit 🏳️‍🌈∞ [@FayeFahrenheit] March 26, 2020

Jane, a resident of Masha’s home in Bronx, an LGBT adult homeless shelter, said she was also addressing a significant reduction in access to adequate mental health care. She said that the little treatment she can continue with is currently phone-based, making it more difficult to deal with pandemics. She said it had exacerbated her PTSD, in addition to the violence and uncertainty associated with living in shelters.

Swaddin explained that the number of therapists who specialize in working with people who are transgender, non-binary, intersex, or queer is limited, making it easy and affordable, especially during a pandemic. He explained that fewer providers could access it.

The stress that Jane feels due to limited access to physical and mental health care is common among transgender communities, which burdens the body.

“It’s a lot of inflammation because of the way trauma releases cortisol in our bodies,” they said. “It makes our immune system susceptible to long-term illness.”

Gender-space between

According to a study published in the journal LGBT Health, transgender individuals are cis-gender and “more chronic” than those with a higher incidence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, both susceptible to coronavirus Is higher, CDC.

In a letter issued online on March 15, the American Hospital Association states that “ comprehensive instructions that canceling procedures could reduce health and make patients more vulnerable to COVID-19 Was warned. They stated that if it “was not threatening the life or health of the patient,” they would support a postponement of surgery.

According to a U.S. transgender survey, approximately 80% of respondents who wished for surgery or hormones related to transition did not have health insurance, and less than half of those who did not have insurance.

Some medical systems and hospitals have announced that such procedures will be canceled for the time being. Without addressing the potential impact of transgender on individuals, U.S. surgeons tweeted support for canceling optional steps to save resources and protective equipment for coronavirus emergencies. did.

For hospital and healthcare systems, consider stopping the procedure until #FlattenTheCurve is made.

Each selective surgery you perform:

1] Bring a potential #Coronavirus to the facility

2] Pull from PPE store

3] Taxing personnel who may be required for # COVID-19 response

—US Surgeon General [@Surgeon_General] March 14, 2020

For Jane and others, this latest hurdle only exacerbates the challenges they have faced throughout their lives.

According to a U.S. transgender study, transgender individuals experience psychological distress at eight times the rate of the U.S. population, have approximately 9 times the attempted suicide rate of the U.S. population, and 40% of transgender individuals Have experienced attempted suicide at least once.

According to Swaddin, transgender people are more likely to be discriminated against when seeking health care. Studies show that 19% of transgender people say they have been refused treatment due to gender identity, and 28% say they have been harassed in health care settings.

“If someone is transphobic, if someone is anti-black, if someone is anti-immigrant, if someone is anti-queer, You have to make a choice between fits … it really doesn’t matter if something is scientifically correct, “said Swadhin. “If healthcare providers have such prejudice, it will steer their hands at the moment of decision.”

“Of all those within the LGBTQ, the trance people will be worse throughout the pandemic,” said Tricooper, director of community engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative in human rights campaigns. She added, “I don’t think you can rely on the federal government to provide lucrative protection for Transforks.”

In more than 300 pages that make up the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security [CARES] Act passed by Congress, there is no mention of the LGBT community. The Governor of Idaho signed two bills against transgender on the launch date of International Transgender Day on March 31.

“Many of our legislators do not represent the communities they serve,” said Cooper. They represent a small part of the community, but do not represent the fulfillment, color, vibrancy, and diversity that exist in so many communities across the country. ”

Anyone who has been identified as transgender and has experienced a mental health problem can contact TransLifeline.org at 877-565-8860. Trevor project at 866-488-7386. And National Suicide Prevention Lifeline [800-273-8255].

