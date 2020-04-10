Coronavirus pandemic is changing work forever

I am learning how to adapt to working from home every day as I do social distance and self-quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in the United States, many guess how long this shutdown will last and when we will return to normal work life, but in reality, the crisis is forever changing the way we work. There is no turning back as the workplace is being reinvented in real time.

Pandemics have made it easier for people to work from home, and to quickly communicate with colleagues using email, chat, and video conferencing. Many employees do not return to the office, even after the pandemic is managed. The need for physical workspaces and paper files is reduced. Instead, more people work from home and have a fully wired connection to mobile phones, laptops and other devices.

If you are always online, your regular work days will change. Eight working days are gone. This requires employees to set clear boundaries and allocate family time, personal time, leisure time, and sleep time. Otherwise, they risk intolerable days and degraded quality of life.

In other ways, the new telecommuting reality provides a creative way to form friendly relationships with the work community and colleagues. Virtual happy hour, more comfortable one-on-one video conferencing, blurry work and personal identities all increase employee credibility and foster friendship.

But as the pandemic showed them how to work more effectively, the company itself has changed as the work life of employees has changed.

Re-evaluation of on-site workers

The pandemic has emphasized the importance of front-line employees and has overturned recent decades’ trends in which companies have focused on reducing front-line employee costs and rewards. With the launch of COVID-19, companies such as Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Target have enhanced special bonuses or wage increases for frontline workers, while Amazon, Whole Food, and Instacart employees have improved safety conditions And a strike to improve salaries. If companies like Amazon begin to pay a minimum wage of at least $ 15 per hour, the federal minimum wage would be $ 7.25 per hour, resulting in a wage gap that would continue even for small businesses. It will not be a bisect.

Increased use of temporary and part-time workers

While tens of millions have been fired or surrendered in permanent work, large companies such as Wal-Mart, Amazon, Target, Domino’s Pizza, FedEx, and UPS have hired thousands and are temporarily out of demand And hired for part-time work. When people start shopping online and ordering food deliveries. These tasks lack stability and advantage, but still become more common, even after the virus has been contained. Companies hurt by responding to a pandemic are hesitant to add a full-time role if they can add a flexible role instead.

Acceleration of digitalization

COVID-19 requires companies to accelerate the transformation to global all-digital. Everyone needs access to the same information to work. This eliminates many presentations that cover known information and allows you to focus on solving critical issues in short online meetings. The need for these long PowerPoint presentations is eliminated because the agenda is more focused, and meeting times can be significantly reduced.

Reduce middle managers and consultants

Over the past two decades, the focus has been on systems and processes to reduce the cost of frontline workers, increasing the number of middle management, analysts and consultants. Digital transformation allows companies to require far fewer middle managers, project managers, and executive assistants. Because the sales manager will be the sales leader who manages the primary account, his role will need to be changed to the role of team leader, who produces and directs the manager. Easy-to-use calendar tools and video conferencing system reduce the need for administrative support. Rather than consultants who do the work of executives, companies need to challenge the employees who know the business much better than any consultant.

Reduce travel

The pandemic has shown that there is no need to fly to Shanghai or Zurich for business reviews. Using a video conferencing program such as Zoom or Skype is as effective as online meetings. And because you don’t have to travel to meet in person, you not only save your company money, but also make your leaders more efficient while reducing travel stress.

Refocus on results instead of managing employee time

The leader role will empower employees, empower them along a common mission, and pay more attention to measuring the performance of their work. Instead of measuring employee input, companies shift to results and forward-looking metrics such as market share and customer feedback.

This confusion is freeing innovation, of all the horrible tragedies caused by COVID-19. These new ways of working efficiently not only change the nature of the workplace, but also make the company more effective. Companies that understand how to take advantage of today’s adversity to invent the workplace of tomorrow will be long-term prosperous companies.

Bill George is a Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School and a former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic. He is the author of Discover Your True North.

