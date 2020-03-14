coronavirus pandemic leaves stadiums standing empty

Best-stage English and Scottish football was suspended until finally April 3 at the earliest on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soccer Affiliation, the Leading League, the English Soccer League, FA Women’s Tremendous League and FA Women’s Championship all agreed to simply call a halt to aggressive motion with instant outcome.

With various other sporting situations cancelled, postponed or established to go ahead behind closed doorways all over the world, right here, the PA news agency requires a search at the scenes as empty stadia stand like ghost towns.

A perspective by gates at St James’ Park which was at first owing to keep Saturday’s Premier League match with Sheffield United (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Vicarage Highway, residence of Watford, continues to be vacant immediately after the match with Leicester was off (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Contrasting sights at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium in September 2019 (leading) and March 14 (PA Wire/PA Illustrations or photos)

Villa Park stood vacant on Saturday, March 14 (Nick Potts/PA)

Empty bookmakers joints at Dundalk Stadium, which ran at the rear of closed doors on Friday (PA Wire/PA Photos)

Manchester City’s match in opposition to Burnley at the Etihad Stadium was postponed (Jon Tremendous/AP)

A shut programme stand outside the house Brighton’s AMEX Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wolves’ Europa League clash at Olympiacos was played driving shut doors (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

No 1 in sight at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The empty Mapei stadium as Sassuolo’s Serie A match with Brescia was closed to fans (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Closed ticket windows at Watford’s Vicarage Road (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Empty stands as Borussia Monchengladbach hosted Cologne (Martin MeissnerAP)

Runners and riders raced in entrance of empty stands at Dundalk Stadium (PA Wire/PA Illustrations or photos)